A lovely loop in Skunk Canyon, absent its pungent namesake

Well, my streak remains intact.
Another new (for me) trail completed, one in which I did not see hide nor hair of the critter that bears the path’s namesake. In recent months, I’ve seen no porkers on Sedona’s Javelina Trail, encountered neither ursine nor skeletal mandibles on the Bear Jaw Trail and didn’t come across anyone even remotely portly on Fat Man’s Loop.
Believe me, this time I was on heightened alert. But, nope, I covered the gentle and bucolic 2.6-mile Skunk Canyon Trail on Flagstaff’s southern flanks without seeing or smelling the pungent mammals of the Mephitidae family. For that, my wife is grateful, especially during our quarantine-time huddling thanks to the state’s stay-at-home mandate. And I can’t say as I was disappointed, either, though I still would like to see a javelina somewhere in the wild.
Feel free, nature types, to write in and tell me the origin behind the naming of Skunk Canyon. All I saw on my one-way excursion on the Skunk Canyon Trail — part of a longer 6.4-mile course that includes Segment 33 of the Arizona Trail and part of the Loop Trail — was a profusion of prairie grasses in the meadows and some lovely pine- and boulder-lined singletrack in the slot canyon itself.
I thoroughly enjoyed the trip. As challenging and delightful as many of Flagstaff’s trails can be — all that elevation gain and super-technical, rock-strewn paths leading up, up , up — sometimes it’s enough just to go on a mellow jaunt with minimal climbing and few jagged obstacles in one’s path.
The Skunk Canyon-AZ Trail-Loop trek certainly fits that description. Though not true on the day I went — a mid-April morning in which the temperature hadn’t yet reached 20 degrees — spring is the optimal time to visit here. Soon, the wildflowers will bloom, the few deciduous trees near the pines will leaf up and maybe even one or two eponymous skunks will make an appearance.
Before extolling the trail’s highlights, though, permit me a word or two about trailhead parking and signage.
Essentially, there is no trail signage for Skunk Canyon, and the “official” trailhead at the end of S.J. Diamond Road, just north of Lake Mary Road, barely qualifies as a trailhead, per se. There’s room for one, maybe two cars, at the end of the road’s cul-de-sac, where an unmarked doubletrack path begins the route. It’s an adequate starting point if you visit early in the morning on a weekday, as I did, but the people who live just off the road might not take too kindly to having you park near their homes.
There is an alternate, “unofficial” trailhead, however. Several hundred feet before making the turn onto S.J. Diamond Road, look for a left-hand turn into a small dirt parking area. There’s no signage there either, but a small trail north leads to the Loop Trail, where you make a right and, in about a half mile, reach the Skunk Canyon Trail doubletrack.
Whichever starting point you choose, the best way to proceed is to take the (again, unsigned) Skunk Canyon Trail, pancake flat, through a broad meadow bathed in brilliant sunshine until you veer slightly right as you approach the funneling into the slot canyon.
This part — alas, only a few tenths of a mile long — is the highlight of the Skunk portion. You wend along a narrow ridge, undulating through pine and other vegetation, dodging the occasional boulder. It sort of reminds you of a swath of the Schultz Creek Trail, although not as manicured or sustained a path. Eventually, the trail spits you out into another meadow leading to the Arizona Trail.
Watch for a well-defined junction to your left. That’s the turn you make to take the Arizona Trail north, slightly uphill (200 feet in a mile), to the Loop Trail intersection. After you make the turn, the signage for the AZT will assure that you’re on the right track. Just ignore the several unmarked side trails and keep pushing up to the Loop Trail insignia, that arty horse’s head.
A left turn there means more climbing along a slightly rockier path, but nothing too taxing or technical. Once you reach the top of the slopes above Skunk Canyon, it’s a fun meandering through the pines, some scorched by previous fires, until you eventually descend back into Skunk Canyon. Here, you have the option of staying on the Loop singletrack for a while longer or going on the smoother doubletrack Skunk (the two run parallel). Both lead back to either trailhead.
Those wanting longer trips that include Skunk Canyon can venture farther along the AT to Fisher Point and beyond. But a 6.4-mile jaunt was exercise enough on a cold spring morning.
