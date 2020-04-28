A lovely loop in Skunk Canyon, absent its pungent namesake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Well, my streak remains intact.

Another new (for me) trail completed, one in which I did not see hide nor hair of the critter that bears the path’s namesake. In recent months, I’ve seen no porkers on Sedona’s Javelina Trail, encountered neither ursine nor skeletal mandibles on the Bear Jaw Trail and didn’t come across anyone even remotely portly on Fat Man’s Loop.

Believe me, this time I was on heightened alert. But, nope, I covered the gentle and bucolic 2.6-mile Skunk Canyon Trail on Flagstaff’s southern flanks without seeing or smelling the pungent mammals of the Mephitidae family. For that, my wife is grateful, especially during our quarantine-time huddling thanks to the state’s stay-at-home mandate. And I can’t say as I was disappointed, either, though I still would like to see a javelina somewhere in the wild.

Feel free, nature types, to write in and tell me the origin behind the naming of Skunk Canyon. All I saw on my one-way excursion on the Skunk Canyon Trail — part of a longer 6.4-mile course that includes Segment 33 of the Arizona Trail and part of the Loop Trail — was a profusion of prairie grasses in the meadows and some lovely pine- and boulder-lined singletrack in the slot canyon itself.