Since participating in my first Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff (BBBSF) Half Marathon in 1987, and directing it for the past 22 years, I believe I can say this year’s race was like no other for runners of all ages.

Olympian Rachel Smith, a Big Sister in our program, traded places throughout the race with Run Sedona Shop's Nicholas Arciniaga, ultimately out-kicking him to become the first woman to outright win the race. She finished in 1:24.26, with Nick just behind in 1:25.03. Remarkably, Nick claimed his second BBBSF men’s title, nine years after winning his first (2014).

With the victory, Rachel joins her husband, Northern Arizona University director of cross country and track and field and Team Run Flagstaff coach Michael Smith (2011 champ), to form the first married duo to have BBBSF titles!

As Coach Smith cheered on runners while pushing Nova in her stroller, I wondered when their baby would become the third Smith to claim a BBBSF Half title.

We also saw an oddity in the results, as the first four men to finish after Rachel were all from the masters 40-49 division! Congrats to Dan Kuch from Lake Havasu City, who won the men’s masters in 1:25.18. (Having won the men’s overall race, Arciniaga was not eligible for this title.)

Not to be outdone, Flagstaff's Colleen Lingley took the women's title in 1:34.02.

For those concerned about the results of this year’s political polling at the 6-mile aid station, "Barbie" annihilated "Oppenheimer."

In our first team competition, the J-Walkers won with an army of 32 participants dressed in plaid in memory of their beloved leader, Jack Welch, who passed away last month.

In the 5K Fun Run, two youngsters took home titles, with teens Evan Hofstetter running a blistering 18.06, followed by the women's winner, Kimi Cahoon, in 19.36.

However, the most remarkable and inspiring feat was accomplished by Flagstaff runner Dr. David Hockman, who incredibly finished his 5K in 47.20, at 90 years young!

While I’ve known David from our local races, I just learned he, like me, first arrived in Flagstaff in 1985. Prior to that, Dr. Hockman was a general physician in the quaint small town of Galena, Illinois, for more than 20 years.

Once he received his medical license in Arizona, David worked in a chemical dependency clinic in Phoenix, commuting back and forth to Flagstaff. He told me that while alcoholics he worked with often relapsed after showing improvement, those who took up running seemed able to break their dependency. This inspired him to start running.

As David was in chronic pain most of the past year, his goal was simply to finish a 5K in 2023. Following a successful physical therapy program, he found himself running pain-free.

When I asked him the secret to running into his 90s, he simply said “cross-training.” David’s 91st birthday is Aug. 29. So happy birthday to Flagstaff’s timeless wonder! We look forward to awarding him the BBBSF oldest runner next Aug. 10 as well.