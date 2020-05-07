5th annual Flagcoco Spirit Awards awarded virtually

Flagcoco celebrates the best high school rivalry in Arizona. This is the fifth year we’ve celebrated with the Flagcoco Spirit Awards, a small, informal gathering of four seniors (a boy and a girl from Flagstaff and Coconino high schools) where we honor their achievements as athletes and students.
The first year, unfortunately, had no ceremony; the plan was to find the four winners of the awards at the Walkup Skydome between graduation rehearsals, and as one school’s graduates-to-be were filing out of the Dome and the other’s were coming in, I’d collect the four and have a quick get-together, with trophies and speeches and photo ops. That didn’t happen. My car broke down in Oak Creek Canyon as my family and I were taking the scenic route to Flagstaff.
With better planning, we had ceremonies the last three years with mixed results. Our second year (2017), we had a picnic at Buffalo Park, battling the strong winds at the ramada before a snowstorm hit. We had better luck in 2018, the weather held out for us, a splendid time was had by all. We watched the weather closely last year, and as we saw another storm coming and threatening our outside event, we were able to switch venues at the last moment and hold it at the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, thanks to the generosity of Tyrone Johnson, Crystal, Carlton Johns Sr. and everyone else.
This year it was COVID-19’s turn to spoil the party, so, instead of a public gathering, like many other organizations, we’re having a virtual award ceremony. As well as the four honorees, we’re giving special attention to the Class of 2020 on the whole.
Here is a look at the four selections:
Stephen Canizales
Canizales was all over the Grand Canyon Region statistical leader boards when Flagstaff baseball was just getting warmed up this year. He was eighth in the Grand Canyon Region with a .444 batting average, 10th in fielding percentage (.970), ninth in on-base percentage (.545) and fifth in slugging (.722). His prowess on the diamond gained him First Team All-Region honors as a sophomore and honorable mention as a junior for the Eagles.
On the gridiron, he was known as a hard-hitting playmaker for the Eagles at running back and defensive back. He ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as a senior and was the speed counterpart to Luis Jaramillo’s inside power in Flagstaff's ground game. He had 65 tackles (59 solo) and two interceptions on defense.
Canizales will be going to Northern Arizona in the fall with a major in criminal justice.
Kyle Casados
Casados played varsity baseball all four years at Coconino, each season showing improvement on the stat sheets. As a freshman he hit .185, building year by year, until as a senior he had a .350 average. This consistent improvement also showed in the postseason recognitions he has received. He was voted Honorable Mention All-Region as a freshman, made the second team as a sophomore and the first team as a junior.
In football, he was a vital component in turning around the program as a wide receiver and defensive back. In his junior year he caught 13 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns, keeping defenses honest as the Panthers built their awesome running game. He also tied the school record that year with nine passes defended, something opponents took note of as they passed to his side less frequently his senior season. He is second all-time in Panthers history for passes defended with 11. His versatility included returning punts and kicks, and he even spent time as the team's kicker, kicking eight extra points as a sophomore and two more as a senior.
He is sifting through his collegiate offers currently.
Madelyn Clouse
This has been a busy year at Coconino for Clouse. She's been active in student council as the Student Body Vice President. In October she was named Homecoming Queen. That's on top of her studies and athletics.
In the fall she played varsity volleyball, collecting 129 digs on the season, her high coming on Oct. 22 against Mohave with 12.
Softball, however, was her passion. She played on the varsity level all four years and showed tremendous improvement from one year to the next. As a freshman she hit .200 and had an on base percentage of .312; this year she was hitting .500 with a .545 on-base percentage. The Panthers had winning seasons each of the three full years she played, and she earned AIA recognition for herself along the way in being named Honorable Mention All-Region her sophomore year and making the second team as a junior.
Next year she will be going to school at Penrose Academy.
Hana Hall
Even before she set foot in Flagstaff, Hall had made a name for herself as a dominant long-distance runner, winning sectional titles in Northern California her freshman and sophomore years and outdistancing her competition on a regular basis. She finished 58th in the CIF state cross country championships as a freshman and vaulted to 10th by her sophomore season. The Hall family then moved to Flagstaff, and the rest is history as she won a Division II state title in both her junior and senior years and led the Eagles girls squad to team championships along the way.
She competed in long-distance events in track and field, and she showed the same dominance at 800-meter run, 1600m and 3200m. She won the 1600m at state meet in the D-II in California her sophomore year, and as a junior for the Eagles she placed second at states in the 1600m and 3200m, falling short in both races by less than five seconds combined. She redeemed herself at the AIA Meet of Champions, taking first in the 3200m.
She was only able to compete at one event this spring, the Husky Invite, and of course, she won the 3200m.
This fall she will be running for Grand Canyon University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!