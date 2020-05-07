5th annual Flagcoco Spirit Awards awarded virtually

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagcoco celebrates the best high school rivalry in Arizona. This is the fifth year we’ve celebrated with the Flagcoco Spirit Awards, a small, informal gathering of four seniors (a boy and a girl from Flagstaff and Coconino high schools) where we honor their achievements as athletes and students.

The first year, unfortunately, had no ceremony; the plan was to find the four winners of the awards at the Walkup Skydome between graduation rehearsals, and as one school’s graduates-to-be were filing out of the Dome and the other’s were coming in, I’d collect the four and have a quick get-together, with trophies and speeches and photo ops. That didn’t happen. My car broke down in Oak Creek Canyon as my family and I were taking the scenic route to Flagstaff.

With better planning, we had ceremonies the last three years with mixed results. Our second year (2017), we had a picnic at Buffalo Park, battling the strong winds at the ramada before a snowstorm hit. We had better luck in 2018, the weather held out for us, a splendid time was had by all. We watched the weather closely last year, and as we saw another storm coming and threatening our outside event, we were able to switch venues at the last moment and hold it at the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, thanks to the generosity of Tyrone Johnson, Crystal, Carlton Johns Sr. and everyone else.