4A football playoffs: Panthers rolling, looking for postseason success in play-in round versus Estrella Foothills

This year it is a bit different, with the first postseason contest being a play-in game -- normally the playoffs start with the opening round -- before the field is then reseeded ahead of the actual first round of the 4A Conference state tournament.

That's two years, two postseason appearances for second-year head coach Lapsley.

"It's an expectation without a doubt," Lapsley said of making the postseason each year. " ... This coaching staff and myself have talked about it for a few years now and we've raised the bar. No longer is it that we are OK with average or above average. We have these goals in mind and we reiterate it to them every week."

Standing in the way of third-seeded Coconino is No. 15-seeded Estrella Foothills.

The Wolves out of Goodyear made a comeback in the second half of the season following a 1-3 start. Since then, Estrella has won three straight and has scored over 47 points in each of the victories.

Stopping that high-powered offense is the first challenge for the Panthers defense at Coconino High School Friday night.