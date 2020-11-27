4A football playoffs: No. 5 Coconino gets road test at familiar opponent No. 4 Cactus

Just like last week, the Panthers get another offense capable of scoring at a high clip. In five of their six wins this season, the Cobras have scored more than 50 points, including in the play-in round, three times, 60 once and at least 43 in the other two.

Cactus put up 45 on the Flagstaff Eagles on Halloween at Cromer Stadium for a win and is coming off a 59-7 home victory over the Prescott Badgers.

"We're excited. They obviously are talented, they got depth, they got great coaches, but in our eyes we've been preparing for this match-up for quite some time," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said Wednesday night during a phone interview. "Truth be told, we've been preparing for this all the way back to summer, knowing that you got to be able to beat these kind of guys to accomplish your goals."

Those goals? Well it sounds like a cliche, but it's to win a 4A state title and cement themselves as contenders.

While the Wolves had a pass-heavy offense, the Cobras are more versatile and balanced. For the season the Cobras are nearly equal in passing and rushing yards, with 178 yards through the air per game and 169 yards per game on the ground.