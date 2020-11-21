4A football playoffs: Coconino seeded 5th, will play No. 4 Cactus in Glendale next week

Cactus has played in Cromer this season, but not against Coconino of course. The Cobras routed the Flagstaff Eagles, who lost Friday night at American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek, 45-6 at Cromer Stadium back on Halloween.

Cactus has since rolled as winners five straight including two over 4A Grand Canyon Region squads Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott in the play-in round Friday. Cactus went 6-2 in the regular season and has scored more than 40 points in five games, all wins. The past two games against Bradshaw and Prescott, the Cobras put up 54 and 59 points respectively while allowing just only 17 and seven points.

Cactus has bounced between quarterbacks all season, often using two in games. Will Galvan has been the main option for the most part getting the snaps in the last few games. But Chase Jasinski is another dangerous option that the Cobras will use -- often with Galvan as he can slot out at wide receiver giving the Cobras interesting and creative two-QB sets at times.

Flagstaff was able to run the ball well against Cactus, giving a glimpse that Coconino's stellar run attack can do damage. Friday's match-up may come down to which defense can stop prolific and high-scoring offenses.