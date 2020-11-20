4A football playoffs: Back in postseason for 1st time since 2007, Eagles are savoring the moment

In a high school football season that has seen weekly cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19, the Flagstaff Eagles are savoring the chance to play in the postseason.
While not quite the 4A Conference state tournament first round, the Flagstaff Eagles football team enters the play-in as the No. 12 seed taking on the fifth-seeded American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek Patriots in the Valley Friday night.
The Eagles break a near 13-year drought, having gone without a postseason appearance since 2007, when Erik Affholter and Pat Harlow were co-head coaches. The Eagles have had eight different head coaches since then.
Flagstaff, like its rival across town, Coconino, was able to play the entire regular season without any COVID-19 hiccups. With that in mind, the Eagles are taking things as they come ahead of the tough match-up.
"In this case when you got kids that haven't been in the playoffs, their brothers haven't been in the playoffs, so they haven't even seen that environment, you just want to have fun," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said after practice Wednesday. "You want to make it really fun and make sure you can try and get some of your younger guys or guys that don't get in as much some experience, even it is one or two plays, just so they can realize it's just an extension of their season."
ALA-QC is a good team -- simply put.
The Patriots, playing their first season in the 4A after winning the 3A title in 2019, went 6-1 in the regular season, with the one loss coming against the top seed in the 4A playoffs, Mesquite, by a 60-42 margin in Week 3. The Patriots beat every other team on their schedule by at least three scores.
Offensively, things are balanced but lean toward the pass for ALA-QC. The Patriots are led by junior quarterback Logan Hubler, who has thrown for 1,580 yards and 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
The signal caller has averaged just under 226 passing yards per game and has gotten work done with his legs with 337 rushing yards and eight scores via the run.
An Eagles win would certainly be an upset by most standards and Hanley thinks of all places to be seeded to get an upset, 12th is a solid number.
"We joked a little about the history of 12 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and things like that," Hanley said. "We were like, 'Hey, if you're not going to be in the top eight, then 12 is where you want to be cause that's the one that always wins, right?'"
Familiarity
Hanley isn't a stranger by any means to the ALA-QC program.
Hanley coached against the Patriots during his time at Florence, so he has experience going against the program. While he didn't call it a massive edge, it does help a bit that he isn't new to what the Patriots do across the board.
"It's not an advantage, but I know what to expect and I kinda know their flow. So hopefully that will help the kids have some confidence because that's what the playoffs are all about," Hanley said.
Game info
Friday's kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!