4A football playoffs: Back in postseason for 1st time since 2007, Eagles are savoring the moment

The Patriots, playing their first season in the 4A after winning the 3A title in 2019, went 6-1 in the regular season, with the one loss coming against the top seed in the 4A playoffs, Mesquite, by a 60-42 margin in Week 3. The Patriots beat every other team on their schedule by at least three scores.

Offensively, things are balanced but lean toward the pass for ALA-QC. The Patriots are led by junior quarterback Logan Hubler, who has thrown for 1,580 yards and 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The signal caller has averaged just under 226 passing yards per game and has gotten work done with his legs with 337 rushing yards and eight scores via the run.

An Eagles win would certainly be an upset by most standards and Hanley thinks of all places to be seeded to get an upset, 12th is a solid number.

"We joked a little about the history of 12 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and things like that," Hanley said. "We were like, 'Hey, if you're not going to be in the top eight, then 12 is where you want to be cause that's the one that always wins, right?'"

Familiarity

Hanley isn't a stranger by any means to the ALA-QC program.