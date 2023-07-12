After concluding another successful school year in the classroom and on the playing fields, Northern Arizona University had 48 student-athletes named to the Big Sky's spring all-academic team, which was released by the conference Tuesday.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have met the following minimum requirements: participated in at least half of the team's competitions; achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

For outdoor track and field student-athletes, they must have participated in at least half of the team's competitions or competed at the conference championship meet.

In all, the conference placed 641 athletes total from men's and women's outdoor track and field, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf, and softball on the all-academic list.

For Northern Arizona, women's outdoor track and field led the way with 18 representatives, followed by the men's squad with 12. Men's tennis boasted seven selections, and women's tennis had six. Golf provided five to the roll call.

Of the 48 spring all-academic honorees, 30 had a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.

Seven of those Lumberjacks student-athletes hold a perfect 4.0.

The five squads saw success this season outside of the classroom as well. Both the men's and women's outdoor track and field teams claimed Big Sky titles to complete the calendar sweep. Men's and women's tennis each won regular-season titles as well after finishing undefeated in Big Sky play, ending the year runners-up at the conference tournament. Women's golf finished fourth at the Big Sky championship tournament and named four to all-conference teams.

Combined with 52 all-academic selections from the fall and 41 from the winter, NAU Athletics placed a grand total of 141 student-athletes on all-academic teams this year.