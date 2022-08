45th annual Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon & 5K takes place

The 45th annual Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon & 5K, sponsoring Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff, took place Saturday morning, beginning at Thorpe Park.

From Thorpe it continued onto the Observatory Mesa and dirt roads that showed runners a view of the San Francisco Peaks.

The proceeds of the race benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff mentoring programs that provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships.

Ryan Stevens, 39, won the overall half-marathon race, finishing with a time of 1:28:38 on the high-elevation course.

Results

Half marathon

Men/overall:

Ryan Stevens - 1:28:38 James Miles - 1:33:16 Matt Miller - 1:33:31

Women:

Tara Kaur - 1:37:03 Mia Hazle - 1:39:27 Stephanie Hunt - 1:39:44

Men's masters:

Matt Miller - 1:33:31 Richard Wein - 1:42:00 Dominic Pacheco - 1:42:50

Women's masters:

Valerie Cross - 1:43:52 Amanda Teague - 1:44:56 Christine Feldman - 1:46:42

Women's 18u:

Pamela Vazquez - 1:43:54 Emily Mullaney - 1:59:26 Megan Devine - 2:28:07

Nonbinary:

Dylan Quinn - 2:01:36

5K

Women:

Katherine Best - 21:34 Sammy Mullaney - 21:50 Rita Cerjak - 24:16

Men:

Evan Hofstetter - 18:20 Damien Clark - 18:56 Maverick Martin - 19:01

Nonbinary:

Annmarie Barton - 59:23