25 years later, Archie Amerson remains NAU’s only Walter Payton Award winner

Growing up in San Diego, Archie Amerson’s favorite football player was Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.

Payton’s No. 34 was the first jersey Amerson owned. It’s only fitting he grew up to win the award bearing Payton’s name.

Amerson embarked on perhaps the greatest individual season in Northern Arizona football history 25 years ago, becoming the heart of a unit that led the nation in scoring and total offense in 1996. He rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns during the regular season, setting multiple Lumberjacks, Big Sky Conference and Division I-AA (now FCS) records. He also became NAU’s first and only winner of the Walter Payton Award — the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Today, Amerson remains at or near the top of the school, conference and FCS record books, despite spending just two years in Flagstaff.

And it almost didn't happen.

The Beginning

Coming out of Samuel F. B. Morse High School in the Skyline neighborhood, there was speculation on whether Amerson would play baseball or football in college, with his father being a former professional baseball player. Amerson accepted the first offer he received for football, however, from Dixie College, then a two-year junior college.

One day while on a recruiting trip, a Dixie coach pulled Amerson out of class, told him that he liked the film they had seen and offered him on the spot. Amerson’s mom wanted him to get out of San Diego and encouraged him to take that first offer, a decision that proved to pay off.

Following two All-American seasons at Dixie, Amerson thought he was done with offense.

“I’d rather hit someone than get hit,” Amerson said, laughing. “I was addicted to contact.”

His sophomore year, Amerson was suspended for Dixie’s bowl game after getting in a fight. As a result, Amerson said, his only remaining offers at the time were a few D-II schools and NAU’s conference rival Weber State, which offered a scholarship to play football and baseball.

Amerson didn't want to stay in Utah. Fortunately, he was also on the radar of Steve Axman, NAU’s head coach from 1990 to 1997.

“We watched quite a bit of film and we said, ‘Hey, this guy really is a good player. He’s got a lot of magic to him,’” Axman said. “So, we recruited him as a cornerback. That’s what he wanted to be recruited as.”

Amerson started camp in 1995 as a defensive back, even getting pointers from future Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams when the Arizona Cardinals hosted their training camp at NAU.

But after an injury in summer practice, Axman asked Amerson if he would consider returning to running back.

“I was pissed off, like, ‘No, no, no, I came here to play DB,'” Amerson said.

The two made a deal, allowing him to play defense in one practice and offense the next when they had two a day. Amerson said it got to the point where he was purposefully dropping handoffs in an attempt to be moved back to defense permanently. That is, until the defense’s heckling irritated him.

“They got to me; they got to talking crazy to me and I took it personal,” Amerson said. “And then I had some good runs against them, I busted a few times, and I’ve never seen defense again.”

Amerson ran for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1995, but nobody expected what would happen in 1996.

A season for the ages

Amerson began the 1996 campaign rushing for 159 yards and three scores against D-II Western New Mexico, on his way to the program’s first and still only 2,000-yard rushing season. Two weeks later, he had the first of his five regular-season 200-plus-yard rushing games against Southern Utah.

Making the offense even more dangerous and multidimensional, redshirt freshman quarterback Travis Brown broke records of his own. The 1996 Lumberjacks were the first team in NCAA history to have a 2,000-yard rusher and a 3,000-yard passer in the same season.

“I think teams had to pick their poison, and it was obvious — teams wanted to stop Archie,” Brown said. “At one point in the season, it was like, ‘OK, we’ll let Travis beat us, but we’re not going to let Archie beat us.’ But Archie still beat them, that’s the funny part.”

Amerson ran for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns in the first five games of 1996 alone, but it was the Oct. 5 Homecoming game against Weber State in which he had his most legendary day in a season full of them.

Amerson didn’t find the end zone once, or twice, or even four or five times. He rushed for 281 yards and seven touchdowns, a school, conference and FCS record that still stands.

“When you’re playing, you don’t really know,” Amerson said. “So I never even knew the record, I didn’t know nothing. I just knew that it was a shootout.”

Play-by-play announcer Mitch Strohman remembers being handed a note by NAU’s sports information director that Amerson was approaching the record. When he broke it, Strohman recalls losing it on the air.

“I recall saying something, just repeating his name over and over on the seventh touchdown, ‘Archie! Archie! Archie! Archie!’ ” Strohman said. “I remember dropping to my knees in the broadcast booth, and I was on my knees and my color commentator was standing on my left shoulder. And he's looking at me like, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Like, are you having a medical issue?’ ”

Amerson said he was so tired after the 12th-ranked Lumberjacks’ 59-45 win that he didn’t realize the magnitude of his accomplishment until the next day. Early the next week, he did an interview with ESPN.

NAU's only conference loss that season was on the road at defending Division I-AA national champion Montana. Brown paced the sixth-ranked Lumberjacks with 474 passing yards on a brisk 30-degree afternoon in Missoula, but the Grizzlies held Amerson to 119 yards and two scores, and NAU lost 48-32 in a battle of Big Sky unbeatens.

The Montana loss meant NAU needed a win in the regular-season finale at Eastern Washington to assure the team a first I-AA playoff berth in program history.

With the game low-scoring and the passing attack struggling, Amerson pleaded with his coach to run the ball.

“He [Axman] kept passing and passing and passing, and I was like, ‘Hey man, forget all this passing; if you want to win, give me the damn ball,’” Amerson said.

Added Axman: “I remember laughing. I said, ‘OK Arch, let’s see,’ and he just tore it up and went down the field.”

Amerson’s 100-yard fourth quarter put him over the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season, making him just the third Division I-AA running back to accomplish the feat. He ended the season with 2,429 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns, both I-AA records, and he finished the season as the nation’s leading scorer.

Three weeks later, NAU hosted Furman in its first home playoff game on Thanksgiving weekend. The Lumberjacks led 31-28 with 1:47 to go, but were unable to close it out, as Brown fumbled a snap on a routine counter play.

Just like that, Amerson’s college career was over.

North of the border

Going into his senior year, Amerson wondered if he would play after college. His record-setting season earned him an opportunity many I-AA players don’t usually receive: the chance to showcase their talent on a national stage.

Playing against many of the nation’s top Division I-A players in the 1997 Hula Bowl, Amerson ran for 57 yards and a touchdown. He was the game’s leading rusher and was named MVP of the Lou Holtz-coached North team.

On the first night of the 1997 NFL draft, Amerson’s agent called at the conclusion of the first round and told Amerson he was projected to go in the fourth or fifth round. The rounds passed and he didn’t hear anything, until he picked up the phone.

“I went to pick up the phone to call somebody, and they gave me the beep, beep, beep, beep, like there’s a message,” Amerson said. “The freakin’ Detroit Lions had called during the fourth and fifth round and wanted to draft me, but somebody had called and I never got the call.”

He would get a shot as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants, but they already had a talented young running back in 1997 second-round pick Tiki Barber, so Amerson was released.

He would get an opportunity elsewhere: playing running back and wide receiver for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts from 1997 to 2004. Though he never quite got a shot in the NFL, Amerson said he doesn’t regret it.

“The CFL was so fun. Like, that was the best time of my life, just being in another country, and back there the people of Canada were so nice,” Amerson said.

Today, Amerson is coaching youth football in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego, as he’s been doing since 2009. Next year, he’s planning to make the jump to coaching the freshman team at his alma mater, Morse.

When he looks back on his career, he said there’s one thing he wishes was different.

“I always wished I had four years in college at NAU,” Amerson said. “Like, I was talking to my brother about it yesterday, and I was like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy that in that short of time so much was able to happen.’ ”

As one of only two players in program history to have his number retired, Amerson’s legacy in Flagstaff endures.

