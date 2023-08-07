The Flagstaff Sports Foundation inducted its 2023 Hall of Fame class in front of a record crowd Friday at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

The event celebrated excellence from local members of the athletics community with speeches from each of the new inductees.

The event took place a year ago for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year’s induction ceremony honored the class of 2020. Finally, on Thursday, the foundation honored the first fresh class in three cycles.

Tonight it’s the Flagstaff Sports Foundation’s hall of fame ceremony. Several successful members of the local athletics community are set to be officially inducted pic.twitter.com/LU0pDpZ7im — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 5, 2023

Renewed enthusiasm was evident from the crowd. There were more than 250 attendees -- about double the amount of participants of any induction ceremony since the foundation was established in 2008.

“It’s special because it was taken away from us for a while. I think people were just excited about being here this year,” said Danny Neal, the president of the Flagstaff Sports Foundation and a class of 2009 inductee.

Part of the large, excited crowd’s numbers were due to the large class. The inductees were Katie Blackett-Schneider, Donald Chiappetti, Bob Clark Jr., Abel Estrella, Aaron Fox, John Nazario, James June Wong, Brian Zanzucchi, and the 1973 and '74 Coconino Panthers football teams.

Honorees gave speeches, recalling state championships and contests from over 50 years prior or more.

“We have a few more inductees than normal because we’re trying to catch up,” Neal said. “To have these two Coconino teams with all their families and supporters and all these other great athletes coming back is great to see.”

The foundation will likely have a more typical event next year, inducting about six or seven people and teams rather than 10. But for a night in early August, it was special to celebrate athletic excellence in Flagstaff.

The honorees

Katie Blackett-Schneider

Then Katie Blackett, she ran for Sinagua High School in the early 1990s, winning several state championships in track and field. She went on to Villanova University’s track and field team and eventually became a professional runner. She said that out of all her achievements in athletics, her favorite memory was winning state with Sinagua.

Donald Chiappetti

Chiapetti was a multisport athlete at Flagstaff High School. One of the highlights of his athletic career was leading the Eagles football team without a loss all the way to the state championship game. He went on to the University of Arizona and the U.S. Air Force before becoming a dentist. He recalled memories of playing basketball against teams without a gym, putting lines on the auditorium floor.

Bob Clark Jr.

Clark graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1961. He played several sports, but excelled in baseball. He was recruited to play at Arizona State University and spent one year there before returning to Flagstaff and coaching Little League baseball, as his teams won City Championships in 1980, '81 and '82. He remains a fixture in local sports, especially youth baseball.

Abel Estrella

Estrella was a talented wrestler and football player at Coconino High School before graduation in 1972. When he finished high school, he became a certified wrestling official and trainer. Among his many officiating highlights are being named the head official for the 1978 NCAA Big Sky Regional tournament, the 1996 and 1999 National Federation of Wrestling Arizona Official of the Year, and honors as the 1991 Arizona State Wrestling Tournament Outstanding Official.

Aaron Fox

Fox was one of the first high-level athletes at Sinagua High School in the early 1990s. He was the men’s track MVP of the Grand Canyon Conference from 1992 to 1994, and was the Arizona state champion in the long jump. He also claimed the 1992 TAC Junior Olympics championship in the long jump, and was named to the all-conference teams in basketball and soccer. He went on to break school records at the University of Texas and now serves as the director of track and field and cross country at UT San Antonio.

James June Wong

Wong was the youngest of 12 kids born to his parents, the first Chinese family to settle in Flagstaff in about 1915. He played several sports at Flagstaff and was known for his enthusiasm and work ethic. His family, as a whole, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. He was named to the all-conference team in basketball and football before attending the University of Arizona.

John Nazario

Nazario was an advocate for children’s health, helping indoctrinate the FIT KIDS program at local schools. He then went on to coach football for several decades, including a stint with the Flagstaff Eagles from 2001 to 2007. He was honored as the Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year in 2000. He was also a longtime physical education teacher.

Brian Zanzucchi

He was a state champion in football for the Flagstaff Eagles, and was named First Team All-State in both baseball and football during his varsity days. He was recruited to Scottsdale Community College for both baseball and football. He tore his meniscus after a couple years, however, ending his collegiate athletics career, but he went on to attend the University of Phoenix to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees in business finance.

1973 and 1974 Coconino football teams

The first AA Division state title was more of a surprise, as there weren’t high expectations going into the year, with many underclassmen littering the roster. The Panthers even lost their opening game, 22-6, to crosstown rival Flagstaff. Eventually, Coconino caught fire and beat Flowing Wells 14-3 in the championship game.

The next year, with a title to defend, the roster was much more experienced. It showed, as the Panthers dominated throughout the 1974 season and beat Douglas 21-14 in the state championship game. Head coach Bill Epperson was at the helm both years and was named the 1974 Coach of the Year in Arizona.