2021 TCS New York City Marathon Sets Field for Its 50th Running Celebration

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon was canceled. Runners registered for last year’s marathon were provided the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2021, 2022 or 2023 New York City Marathon. This year’s race will accommodate all runners who chose to run in 2021. Among the more than 30,000 runners who were registered prior to the cancellation last year, 54 percent chose to run in this year’s marathon.

The expected field will include 2020 marathon runners who chose to run this year and those who enter through additional entry methods including charities and international tour operators, as well as 9+1 program participants, Virtual TCS New York City Marathon finishers, and runners who have completed 15 or more New York City Marathons. In order to prioritize the 2020 marathon runners who were already guaranteed entry, a drawing will not be held for this year’s marathon. Registration for runners with guaranteed entry will begin on June 8 and close on June 15.