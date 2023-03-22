Flagstaff senior Lexi Taylor signed Tuesday to play women’s soccer at Adams State University in Alamosa Colorado next fall.

Taylor, a veteran defender for the Eagles girls soccer team, is the third Flagstaff player to sign to the Division II Grizzlies, joining Eagles teammates Keira Robertson and Bailee Jamison. Lianna Albert, a 2022 Flagstaff graduate, also plays for Adams State.

Taylor signed to her official letter of intent Tuesday in a ceremony with family, friends, coaches and classmates at the school auditorium.

Flagstaff’s Lexi Taylor is signing today to play soccer at Adams State pic.twitter.com/jfrHVqLVc6 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 21, 2023

She said the Grizzlies seemed like a fantastic match for several reasons.

“I’m familiar with some of my teammates already, so that’s one less thing to be stressed about,” Taylor said. “And I liked Colorado, being in a small town and the soccer team seemed great. So it was all good.”

Holly Jones, former Eagles coach and leader of the Flagstaff group that won state in 2020 -- with Taylor as a contributor -- spoke highly of the defender. She lauded Taylor’s ability to read both offense and defense to be able to excel at any position.

“I think the biggest compliment I can give her, and the thing I said to the coach at Adams State is, ‘You can play her anywhere.’ If you’re down a goal, you put her up top and she’ll figure out a way to score, and if they have the top forward, have Lexi mark her and she’ll shut her down,” Jones said.

Athletically, Taylor’s best asset is her speed. She’s often able to catch up to opposing forwards even if they get a step past her with the ball. She, admittedly, plays a bit of an "awkward" style, but her fundamental knowledge of the game and overall athleticism allow her to succeed.

“Lexi’s a little bit unorthodox. Her legs are flying everywhere, like there’s some karate kicks, but it works for Lexi," Barquin said. “She wins every ball, and if she doesn’t she’ll track you down. And she’s got that great sports equalizer in that she’s going to be the fastest player on the field.”

Taylor began playing soccer at age 7, and started taking it seriously as her main sport in middle school.

When she hit freshman year with the Eagles, she and the other talented ninth-graders were already competing with the highest levels of varsity players in the 4A Conference. While seeing her teammates make their own journeys to college soccer, she realized that was her goal. Now that’s come true.

“We had a lot of older girls on our team, and a lot of them were looking at college. So our coach had all these freshmen that they encouraged to get out there and see what it’s all about,” Taylor said. "And now I'm here."

Taylor is set to compete with her club soccer team during the remainder of her high school days and this summer. She is also utilizing her speed to run track for the Eagles in the spring season.