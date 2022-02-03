Coconino wrestling dominates during Senior Night

The Coconino Panthers wrestling team celebrated Senior Day Wednesday in its home gymnasium by dominating the competition.

The Division III Panthers toppled both the visitors that, like the host, reside in Section Three, beating the Cortez Colts, 74-6, and routing the Marcos de Niza Padres, 72-9. Several of Coconino's seniors came away from the mats with perfect records for the day.

Wrestling at 113 pounds, Panthers senior Nickolas Phillips recorded a technical fall at a 16-1 score against his Cortez opponent and tallied a pin against Marcos de Niza. Tony Hernandez, Coconino's 120-pounder, also was 2-0, finishing with a pin and forfeit in his favor.

Michael Woods locked horns with his opponent from Cortez for a decision in his favor, 8-5. He also won on a forfeit to go 2-0.

Senior bigs Ashton Huskie and Angel Rios both notched wins over Marcos de Niza and had their hands lifted for forfeit wins. Thayer Nez joined the fun and pinned his lone opponent of the day from the Padres at 165 pounds.

The younger wrestlers on the mats for Coconino also helped continue the strong season for the team. Anthony Escalera (106 pounds) pinned his Padres opponent and was 2-0 thanks to a forfeit, and Alex Martinez went 2-0 with a win by fall while switching weight classes. Cooper French (150) pinned his Cortez opponent in 32 seconds and was the winner by forfeit against the Padres. Meanwhile, Reed Merrell split his day with a pin in 25 seconds against Cortez and a loss by an 8-1 decision against Marcos de Niza.

