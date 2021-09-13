Local Roundup: Northland Prep soccer sweeps four matches at weekend tournament

Northland Prep girls soccer swept its competition at a tournament in Show Low over the weekend.

The Spartans faced some adversity on Saturday, trailing St. John's 3-1 with 10 minutes left, but rallied to score three goals and win 4-3. They trailed by a goal in Saturday's other match against Snowflake -- the team the Spartans beat 5-0 in their opener -- but won 2-1. Then they beat Blue Ridge 5-0 and Round Valley 6-1 on Sunday while going deeper into the roster.

“We used the tournament to solidify positions for players and the formations we want to play and when we want to play them,” co-head coach Keith Hovis said.

Over the four games, Rylee Reed had five goals and an assist; Mollie Donahoe had four goals and three assists; Kyra Wilkens had three goals and an assist; Hannah Petrucci had two goals and two assists; Kyra Taylor had one goal and three assists; Jordan Blair added two assists; Astrid Bell scored a goal; and Virginia Vaughn, Campbell Blair, Milly Gindorf and Laurynn Biggambler all had one assist.

“We really come together as a team but also as a family during this tournament. They really made some great on- and off-the-field memories this weekend. They know they can count on each other for support over the season and the entire school year," co-head coach Michael Blair said.