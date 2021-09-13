Local Roundup: Northland Prep soccer sweeps four matches at weekend tournament

Northland Prep girls soccer swept its competition at a tournament in Show Low over the weekend.
The Spartans faced some adversity on Saturday, trailing St. John's 3-1 with 10 minutes left, but rallied to score three goals and win 4-3. They trailed by a goal in Saturday's other match against Snowflake -- the team the Spartans beat 5-0 in their opener -- but won 2-1. Then they beat Blue Ridge 5-0 and Round Valley 6-1 on Sunday while going deeper into the roster.
“We used the tournament to solidify positions for players and the formations we want to play and when we want to play them,” co-head coach Keith Hovis said.
Over the four games, Rylee Reed had five goals and an assist; Mollie Donahoe had four goals and three assists; Kyra Wilkens had three goals and an assist; Hannah Petrucci had two goals and two assists; Kyra Taylor had one goal and three assists; Jordan Blair added two assists; Astrid Bell scored a goal; and Virginia Vaughn, Campbell Blair, Milly Gindorf and Laurynn Biggambler all had one assist.
“We really come together as a team but also as a family during this tournament. They really made some great on- and off-the-field memories this weekend. They know they can count on each other for support over the season and the entire school year," co-head coach Michael Blair said.
Cross country
Coconino cross country posted a strong showing at the Canyon de Chelly Invitational over the weekend, with its girls teams winning both the varsity and open divisions and its boys team finishing first in open at 5,000 meters.
The girls varsity squad used a strong group showing to finish first with 29 points, besting Chinle's 48 and Tuba City's 87. Although no Panther runner placed on the podium, the Panthers held seven of the top 13 spots to earn the team victory.
In the girls open division, Wylan Smith and Sara McCabe finished 1-2 and Bailey McGraw, Makaila Cardon and Faith Finney also posted top-10 finishes.
In boys open, Clayton Rhoton crossed the line nearly 23 seconds ahead of the competition, while Hunter Kugler and Jermaine Jensen finished third and fourth and Eliase Rockwell, Nickolas Ly and Jakin Harris were in the top 10.
The Coconino boys varsity team finished fifth behind Page, Tohatchi, Holbrook and Chinle. Nicholas Wolfe and Ryan Quintero posted the best results for the Panthers, crossing consecutively in 10th and 11th.
CHS cross country will be back in action Saturday at the Shane Morris Invitational.
Tennis
After winning the USTA Northern Arizona region, Flagstaff’s 55-and-over women’s tennis team placed second this past weekend in the USTA Southwest Sectional Tournament in El Paso, Texas. USTA’s Southwest Section includes the following regions: Central Arizona, Southern New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Northern New Mexico, Greater El Paso and Northern Arizona.
Twenty-three teams from the six regions competed for a spot at the Southwest Sectionals. Flagstaff’s 11-member team is among the smallest in the Southwest Section. Playing some of their best tennis, our Flagstaff team missed Nationals by just one match.
Many USTA Regions have the luxury of selecting top players from a large metro area to represent them in Sectionals. However, the Flagstaff team has consistently played the same eleven members for several years, and every year the team has scored more wins.