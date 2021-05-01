Local Roundup: Flagstaff High tennis team's Hagerman advances in individual state tournament

Flagstaff boys tennis is already in the midst of a successful season, having advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division II state tournament after a 5-0 sweep of No. 9 Thunderbird. In addition to the team playing in the postseason, two Flagstaff singles players and two doubles pairs competed in the opening day of the Division II individual playoffs at the Phoenix Tennis Center on Friday.
Freshman Camden Hagerman, the No. 7 seed in the singles bracket and top performer for the Eagles, said he was "a little nervous" heading into his first individual playoff match. He dominated in the opening round, though, beating Sahuarita freshman Jacob Walton 6-0, 6-0.
Walton had trouble returning Hagerman’s serve all afternoon, and Hagerman rolled through his service games with relative ease. He hit deep returns into the corners when Walton served and utilized his superior baseline skills to push Walton from side-to-side to keep him off balance.
“I just had to go in there confident. I hit my shots that I wanted and didn’t miss too many, so it felt good,” he said.
Hagerman utilized the same strategy to dispatch Estrella Foothills sophomore Brandon Lloyd, 6-2, 6-1, in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals. He will face No. 2 Matthew Johanson, a fellow freshman who swept both of his matches in the first round, on Saturday at the Paseo Racquet Club in Glendale.
Also in singles, Flagstaff sophomore Alejandro Acuna, the Eagles' No. 2 player, fell 6-0, 6-0 to Catalina Foothills sophomore Jared Perry, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, in the first round. Acuna battled with a few solid shots early, but Perry’s consistent and accurate groundstrokes extended points as he controlled the pace from the baseline. He forced Acuna into misses and got even stronger in the second set to run away with the match.
In addition to singles, the Eagles also had two doubles pairs compete on Friday. Senior Sam Jensen and junior Daniel Muscarella defeated Centennial seniors Cade Roges and Kaidan Frenzel, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
The pair utilized aggressive play at the net, serving and volleying their way to short, easy points to advance.
“We had some good communication, and it took a little bit of figuring out at the beginning, but once we got in the groove everything started going the way we wanted it to,” Muscarella said.
The pair fell to No. 8 McClintock’s duo of freshman Jackson Fischer and junior Zach Daniels, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round. Flagstaff sophomore Nicholas Conto and Quinn Kolodinsky exited in the first round after a close, 6-3, 6-4 battle with senior Jacob Molera and junior Jose Rubio of Nogales. The Apaches boast a 13-0 record and are seeded No. 3 in the Division II team tournament.
But, despite the losses, the doubles players gained valuable experience they will use in the team tournament moving forward.
In team tournament matches, the six singles matches are played before the three doubles matches, meaning doubles only happens if the score is close. Competing in tense moments allows the doubles players to get practice in competitive play, against top teams, before the high-intensity matches happen for the team competition.
With a trip to ALA – Gilbert North -- the undefeated No. 1 seed in the tournament -- looming, the Eagles feel they can use the repetitions because they assume the May 5 match will be a battle and likely come down to doubles play.
“We won enough singles matches in the first round that we didn’t get to play doubles, but I think later in the tournament we will have a chance to play some doubles, so this is helping us get ready,” Jensen said.
“They get good experience. I think as far as team goes, when these guys do well individually it helps us feel even better in those close matches,” Flagstaff coach Ernie Rice added.
Now, as Hagerman prepares for his singles quarterfinal, and the rest of the Eagles turn their minds to the team quarterfinals, there is a sense of happiness just from getting to play at all.
Even after a lopsided loss, Acuna smiled. Playing the 2021 spring season was an uncertain proposition mere months ago. The AIA canceled the 2020 season due to surging COVID-19 numbers and initially called off sports in the beginning of 2021. The Eagles now appreciate every time they can take the court.
“It’s awesome that we even got to play. I was at (Northland Prep) last year and we only got to play one match, which was heartbreaking, so it is great we got to be here,” Acuna said.
More tennis
In addition to the boys tournament, Basis Flagstaff junior Aeliana Ricci and Northland Prep freshman duo Jennifer Delaney and Arushi Patel reached the Division III individual tennis playoffs in girls singles and doubles, respectively.
The Northland Prep pair fell to St. David duo sophomore Sydney Haynie and senior Claire Daley, 6-1, 6-2, in the opening round. Ricci, the No. 8 seed, defaulted her match against Sabino senior Adri Zamora.
Basis Flagstaff, the No. 8 seed in the girls Division III team championships, fell 5-1 to Chandler Prep in the first round.
Physicals for athletes
As high school sports return this year, Northern Arizona Orthopaedics is giving yet another reason for parents to schedule their teens’ sports physicals before sports begins.
On May 8, the providers from Northern Arizona Orthopaedics and DeRosa Physical Therapy will offer sports physicals for high school students for just $10. This one-day event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Summit Center, located at 1485 N. Turquoise Drive.
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics will then match the money collected from Flagstaff High School students who receive sports physicals at the event and donate the total amount to the FHS Athletics Department.
“Over the last year, many students have been engaged in distanced learning, and sports seasons were canceled or delayed. With high school sports returning this year, it is a great opportunity for these athletes to reconnect with teammates and share the camaraderie so closely tied to sports," said sport medicine surgeon Yuri Lewicky, M.D., at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics. “To help do our part, we feel it’s important for us to be able to offer families the necessary sports physicals at an affordable cost and donate that money back to the athletes in our community.”
No appointments are needed, but families are encouraged to come early as physicals will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. All students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This is the ninth consecutive year that Northern Arizona Orthopaedics has hosted an annual sports clinic and matched FHS fees. In that time, they have donated $17,450 to the local high school.
For more information, visit northazortho.com/events or call 928-226-2936.
The Sun Sports Staff contributed to this roundup.