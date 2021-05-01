Local Roundup: Flagstaff High tennis team's Hagerman advances in individual state tournament

But, despite the losses, the doubles players gained valuable experience they will use in the team tournament moving forward.

In team tournament matches, the six singles matches are played before the three doubles matches, meaning doubles only happens if the score is close. Competing in tense moments allows the doubles players to get practice in competitive play, against top teams, before the high-intensity matches happen for the team competition.

With a trip to ALA – Gilbert North -- the undefeated No. 1 seed in the tournament -- looming, the Eagles feel they can use the repetitions because they assume the May 5 match will be a battle and likely come down to doubles play.

“We won enough singles matches in the first round that we didn’t get to play doubles, but I think later in the tournament we will have a chance to play some doubles, so this is helping us get ready,” Jensen said.

“They get good experience. I think as far as team goes, when these guys do well individually it helps us feel even better in those close matches,” Flagstaff coach Ernie Rice added.

Now, as Hagerman prepares for his singles quarterfinal, and the rest of the Eagles turn their minds to the team quarterfinals, there is a sense of happiness just from getting to play at all.