Local roundup: Flagstaff girls basketball weathers late run, wins 10th game in a row

The Eagles are soaring high right now since their only loss of the season back in late January against Holbrook.

The fifth-ranked team in the 4A Conference have knocked down opponents one after another, with Tuesday night keeping that same theme. The Eagles won their 10th win in a row after a win over Bradshaw Mountain Tuesday, 70-61, at home. Even with some struggles in the third quarter, the Eagles rallied and held on to their lead to take the series sweep over their 4A Grand Canyon region rival.

The first half had the usual dominance one would expect out of a Flagstaff game, with the Eagles sticking to their gameplan of stingy defense and passing the ball around to get their shooters open and getting shots at the rim for easy layups.

Going into halftime, the Eagles were up 45-24 and were in control. However, the Bears would not allow themselves to go down quietly.

Bradshaw Mountain surged and got hot right when they needed to, fighting back and getting the lead down to single digits. It was a complete turn for the Eagles who came out into the third quarter lacking in the rebounding department and were not able to score as easily as they did in the first half.