Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball claims Grand Canyon Region title

Flagstaff baseball clinched the Grand Canyon Region title Tuesday with a 15-10 road victory over Bradshaw Mountain.
The No. 6-ranked 4A Conference Eagles pushed their region record to a perfect 11-0 and 17-1 overall by beating the No. 9 Bears (14-5).
The Bears jumped ahead early Tuesday, scoring three runs and leading 3-0 after the bottom of the first inning. They led 5-4 after three, but the Eagles scored six in the top of the fourth to blow the game open. They tacked on four more in the sixth and held on the for the win.
With the win, Flagstaff secured the region championship, even with one game remaining in the regular season, as Bradshaw was the only threat left searching for the title. The Eagles host the Bears for a Wednesday game at 3:45 p.m. for Senior Day at 3:45 p.m.
Panthers 5, Thunderbirds 1
Coconino (9-7, 5-6 Grand Canyon Region) pushed its win streak to three games and strengthened its playoff chances with a 5-1 home victory over Mohave on Wednesday.
Ranked No. 15 headed into the game -- 16 teams make the 4A Conference playoffs -- the Panthers could not afford to slip up against the No. 33 Thunderbirds (5-12) in the meeting of the Grand Canyon Region ballclubs and still have a shot at the postseason. A three-run first inning followed by great pitching assured the Panthers would remain in contention.
Coconino will visit Mohave on Wednesday at 3:45 to finish the regular season.
Softball
Eagles 11, Bears 3
Flagstaff softball also scored double-digits in a home victory over Bradshaw Mountain, the Eagles' last home game of the 2021 regular season.
The No. 7 Eagles (15-3) pushed their win streak to three games by beating the No. 19 Bears (10-8).
Flagstaff led 2-1 after the second inning, and had a string of successful innings to increase its lead until the end. The Eagles were disciplined at the plate, drawing nine walks to go along with their six hits and 11 ER.
The Eagles travel to Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. to close the regular season.
Thunderbirds 14, Panthers 12
No. 20 Coconino fell at No. 26 Mohave on Tuesday. The Panthers (4-12, 4-7 Grand Canyon) have lost five consecutive games, but 12 runs is the most they have scored in the recent skid.
Coconino will conclude the regular season with a home game against Mohave Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Beach volleyball
Deer Valley 3, Flagstaff 2
Flagstaff beach volleyball (9-4) concluded its 2021 season in a 3-2 loss at Deer Valley (10-2) on Monday in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
The No. 9 Eagles beat the No. 8 Skyhawks, 3-2, in Flagstaff on April 21, but were unable to pull off the playoff upset in Glendale.
The Eagles have made the Division II playoffs each of the past two full seasons and will not graduate any players from this season's starting lineup.
Deer Valley will travel to Tucson Wednesday to face No. 1 Salpointe Catholic in the quarterfinal round