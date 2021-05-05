Local Roundup: Flagstaff baseball claims Grand Canyon Region title

Flagstaff baseball clinched the Grand Canyon Region title Tuesday with a 15-10 road victory over Bradshaw Mountain.

The No. 6-ranked 4A Conference Eagles pushed their region record to a perfect 11-0 and 17-1 overall by beating the No. 9 Bears (14-5).

The Bears jumped ahead early Tuesday, scoring three runs and leading 3-0 after the bottom of the first inning. They led 5-4 after three, but the Eagles scored six in the top of the fourth to blow the game open. They tacked on four more in the sixth and held on the for the win.

With the win, Flagstaff secured the region championship, even with one game remaining in the regular season, as Bradshaw was the only threat left searching for the title. The Eagles host the Bears for a Wednesday game at 3:45 p.m. for Senior Day at 3:45 p.m.

Panthers 5, Thunderbirds 1

Coconino (9-7, 5-6 Grand Canyon Region) pushed its win streak to three games and strengthened its playoff chances with a 5-1 home victory over Mohave on Wednesday.