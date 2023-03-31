Cooper French is nearing graduation from Coconino High School, but he'll always be a fixture in the wrestling program.

French is the only wrestler in Panthers history to claim three consecutive state titles, doing so at three different weight classes starting his sophomore year. He also has collected the most varsity career wins by far of any Panthers wrestler ever despite having a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic during his varsity career.

“I’m going to miss him," said longtime Panthers wrestling coach Mike Schmieder. "He’s been such a fixture of our program, and not just in his high school years, but even before that. He was one of those kids who was really involved in the wrestling community and our club back when he was in sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade. Essentially, he was attending a lot of high school club practices when he was in seventh and eighth grade.”

For his impressive senior season and ability to overcome challenges that get in the way of repeating as a champ, French has been named the Arizona Daily Sun Wrestling Athlete of the Year.

Schmieder recalled when French, who finished his senior year with a 45-1 record, was young and would wrestle former standout Panthers such as Pedro Billups, Mike Woods and Nick Phillips even before starting his high school campaign.

“I think because of his size and how good he was at such a young age, he was able to jump right into varsity," his coach said.

Securing a third straight Division III state title wasn't a cakewalk by any means.

“It is not an easy thing to do, and the preparation that goes into being at the right place in terms of being on your game and being able to get opportunities to be a state champ is not easy," Schmieder said.

French started the wrestling season dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during the fall football season. Although French was hungry to start locking horns with the competition, Schmieder did not want to rush his stud back onto the mats

“I think he wanted to come back sooner than I was willing to let him, but in the end, I think it was the right thing to do, because he really needed an injury-free run down the stretch," Schmieder said.

With limited mat time under his belt to start the season, French, who wrestled at 165 pounds this season, suffered a loss by decision at the Mile High Challenge tournament in late December in Prescott. His opponent in the first-place match had been in more than 20 matches during the season before the two met, while French had just 11.

"It took Cooper a little bit of time to get back to wrestling at a high level," Schmieder said.

But once French started getting back into a rhythm, he was unstoppable the rest of the season. He went on to win the prestigious Doc Wright Invitational after finishing as runner-up his junior season, outlasting a D-III Safford opponent in the title round who had owned a perfect record at the time and went on to finish the season at 34-1. French also went on to win a third consecutive section title, pinning three of the four opponents he faced on the way to earning gold.

Schmieder said French was able to piece all his years of deep wrestling knowledge and experience together this year to and compete instinctively.

“I think Cooper last year was a bit more analytical," Schmieder said. "He was like a sponge when it came to technique and wrestling strategy and was just eating it all up. The problem is that when you gather all this technique and exposure to great wrestling, then applying it for his body style and his technical level and the way he approaches matches, there was a little bit of struggle there. The final analysis from last year to this year was he was trying to select just the right tool to attack a particular style in an opponent that he saw, when at the end of the day all he needed to do was just go at him and let what happen happen.”

What ended up happening was French becoming arguably the best wrestler to come out of Coconino, which has a long history of producing top wrestlers.

According to statistics from TrackWrestling.com, French finished his varsity career with an overall record at 169-13

“He’s one of those types of kids that coaches dream about," Schmieder said.