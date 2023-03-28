An extended snow has kept spring sports away from Flagstaff, but with a glimmer of sunshine came a chance for Flagstaff High School to finally play its first home match at Flagstaff Athletic Club-East over a month into the season.

It just so happened that it was against its crosstown rival, Coconino High School.

“It’s weird playing them this early in the season,” Flagstaff head coach Beth Haglin said. “Usually they are like our last match. These guys are beating people 21-0 at times. Coco is a great team.”

The Flagstaff Eagles faced its most challenging test against the Panthers, going blow for blow until the very last set where they came out on top, 3-2. Flagstaff handed Coconino its second straight 3-2 loss after the Panthers dropped its match to Boulder Creek by the same score a few weeks back.

The rivalry match began with the Flagstaff freshman duo of Kaylee Wilson and Peighton Kileen showing how strong they can be together against senior Rhyen Hannemann and sophomore Raleigh Poulter. The Eagles pulled away at the end of each set to pull off the sweep, 21-13, 21-11.

The adjacent Court 5 match mirrored what happened on Court 4. Coconino sophomores Adison Calahan and Payton Phillips forced a lot of tough shots from freshman Bella Burcar and sophomore Kylin Quotskuyva. The Panthers grew their lead as the match went on to take it down, 21-17, 21-12, and tie the match at one apiece.

Courts 2 and 3 set up a strong finale in the feature match, though Flagstaff had an opportunity to seal the deal before then. Both courts were in lockstep with each other as they were tied early in their first set.

Sophomore Sophie Krassner and senior Fallon Peters retook the lead for Flagstaff with a 21-16, 21-12 sweep over sophomore Ava Gray and Lucy Steigler. The Eagles went on a 6-1 run after being tied at 15 to seal the first set. Krassner clinched the win on Court 2 with a service ace to lead 2-1.

Court 3 was the only match that went to three sets. Sophomore Laurel Cernohous and senior Kayla Derryberry made up for dropping a close tiebreaker against Boulder Creek with a reverse sweep over junior Cydnie Henes and sophomore Ava Collins. Coconino dropped the opening set, 21-13.

Cernohous and Derryberry closed in on the Panthers, winning the closest set of all matches 21-19 to force a tiebreaker that they took, 15-12. The victory set up a winner-take-all scenario in the feature match of Flagstaff senior Haylee Gilleland and sophomore Macie Moseng against Coconino seniors Hope Williamson and Eiley Palmer.

Moseng, the only non-senior in the match, looked just as strong as her older teammate by setting up great opportunities for Gilleland, who put the Panthers away with her strong kills on all sides of the court. Gilleland found the back corners and made nice dump-off moves to pull away and never look back.

Coconino co-head coach Scott Dendy asked his players if they needed a timeout, which they accepted when down 16-11 in the first set.

After taking the first set 21-14, Gilleland and Moseng caught fire by going on a 14-0 run that spanned two court switches and another Panther timeout. The Eagles got the serve right back after allowing their first point of the set thanks to a Coconino service error that went wide.

“We were keeping our passes more in the middle and our shot to the corners and making them run instead of us running,” Moseng said.

Flagstaff secured the win with a 21-5 set victory to earn its first Division II Section IV win of the season. The Eagles improved to 3-1 and finally showed their skill in front of a home crowd.

With the opportunity to be back on the sand, the Eagles learned a lot about what they need to do as the season ramps up.

“Definitely to bring our best game out first when we step on the court rather than kind of just sitting back at first and then turning the game on,” Gilleland said.

The Eagles have three matches scheduled in the next three days starting with a trip to Chandler against the DII Section III Valley Christian Trojans on Tuesday followed by River Valley on Wednesday.

The Panthers will stay in Flagstaff as the weather holds for a match against the Mountainside Wolves on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Coconino High School.