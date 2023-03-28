An extended snow break has kept spring sports away from the city, but with a glimmer of sunshine came a chance for Flagstaff High School to finally play its first home match at Flagstaff Athletic Club-East over a month into the season.

It just so happened that it was against its crosstown rival, Coconino High School.

“It’s weird playing them this early in the season,” Eagles coach Beth Haglin said. “Usually they are like our last match. These guys are beating people 21-0 at times. Coco is a great team.”

The Eagles faced their most challenging test so far this season Monday against the Panthers, going blow for blow until the very last pairing, and the host eventually came out on top, 3-2. Flagstaff handed Coconino its second straight five-set loss after the Panthers dropped their match to Boulder Creek a few weeks prior.

The rivalry match began with the Flagstaff freshmen duo of Kaylee Wilson and Peighton Kileen showing how strong they can be together against Coconino senior Rhyen Hannemann and sophomore Raleigh Poulter. The Eagles pulled away at the end of each set to pull off the sweep, 21-13, 21-11.

The adjacent court five match mirrored what happened at fours. Coconino sophomores Adison Calahan and Payton Phillips forced a lot of tough shots from freshman Bella Burcar and sophomore Kylin Quotskuyva. The Panthers grew their lead as the match went on to take it down, 21-17, 21-12, and tie the match at one apiece.

Courts two and three set up a strong finale in the feature match. Both courts were in lockstep with each other as they were tied early in their first game.

Sophomore Sophie Krassner and senior Fallon Peters retook the lead for Flagstaff with a 21-16, 21-12 sweep over sophomore Ava Gray and Lucy Steigler. The Eagles went on a 6-1 run after being tied at 15 to seal the first set. Krassner clinched the win at twos with a service ace, providing the Eagles the 2-1 match lead.

Court three was the only contest that went to three sets. Sophomore Laurel Cernohous and senior Kayla Derryberry made up for dropping a close tiebreaker against Boulder Creek with a reverse sweep over Eagles junior Cydnie Henes and teammate sophomore Ava Collins. Coconino dropped the opening set, 21-13.

Cernohous and Derryberry closed in on the Panthers, winning the closest set of all games 21-19 to force a tiebreaker that they claimed 15-12. The victory set up a winner-take-all scenario in the ones match of Flagstaff senior Haylee Gilleland and sophomore Macie Moseng against Coconino seniors Hope Williamson and Eiley Palmer.

Moseng, the only non-senior competing at ones between the two teams, looked just as strong as her older teammate by setting up great opportunities for Gilleland, who put the Panthers away with her strong kills from different angles around the court. Gilleland found the back corners and made nice tip moves to pull away and never look back.

Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy asked his players if they needed a timeout -- which they accepted when down 16-11 in the first set.

After taking the first set 21-14, Gilleland and Moseng caught fire by going on a 14-0 run that spanned two court switches and another Panthers timeout. The Eagles got the serve right back after allowing their first point of the set thanks to a Coconino service error that went wide.

“We were keeping our passes more in the middle, and our shot to the corners and making them run instead of us running,” Moseng said.

Division II Flagstaff secured the win with a 21-5 set victory to earn its first Section Four win of the season. The Eagles improved to 3-1 and finally showed their skill in front of a home crowd.

With the opportunity to be back on the sand, the Eagles learned a lot about what they need to do as the season ramps up.

“Definitely to bring our best game out first when we step on the court rather than kind of just sitting back at first and then turning the game on,” Gilleland said.

The Eagles will back at home next for a Thursday match against Fountain Hills starting at 4 p.m. at Flagstaff Athletic Center-East. The Panthers will stay in Flagstaff for a Wednesday home match against the Mountainside Wolves.