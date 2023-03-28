A cold, windy afternoon in Flagstaff was no match for the red-hot bats of the Flagstaff High School baseball team, who beat visiting Mohave High School 13-2 in five innings of play via 10-run rule.

The Eagles wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, ending the first inning with a 2-0 lead. Flagstaff’s first run came courtesy of an RBI single from senior Luke Wilson, whose hard ground ball found the hole between the Mohave shortstop and third baseman, which brought junior Silas Richman home. After stealing second and third base on back-to-back pitches, Wilson was brought home by an infield single from senior Luke Hewes.

Flagstaff head coach Kenny Macias said his team took lessons from a matchup against Mohave earlier in the season, and applied them to this game.

“When we played [Mohave on the road] we had a little bit of a rough outing,” Macias said. “The pitching was a little bit slower than we’d been seeing throughout the year, and everyone was just out in front of the ball. We were struggling a little bit, so we worked on trying to stay back and getting into the habit of good approach and everything worked out well for us today.”

Flagstaff tallied nine hits in the game from seven different batters. Hewes and senior Heath Lopez led the charge for the Eagles’ offense. Lopez went 2-3 with two singles, an RBI and a walk, while Hewes went 2-3 with a triple, single, two RBIs and a walk.

Additional offensive contributors for Flagstaff were not hard to find. Seniors Lance Henry (1-3, 2B) and Nick Lopez (1-3, 1B) each notched a hit and an RBI, while seniors Samuel Faust (1-2, 3B) and Luke Wilson (1-2, 2 1B) both drove in two runs.

Hewes attributed his team’s successful day at the plate to the work they’ve done in the batting cage.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work in the Dome, so we’ve had a lot of opportunities to hit,” Hewes said. “I think we’re just getting started, we struggled a little bit in Tucson but I think we’re coming around. Pretty much our whole lineup hit today.”

Lopez said he’s been feeling confident at the plate all season and added, “I feel like every time I’m up there I can smack the ball.”

Freshman Will Carpenter took the ball for Flagstaff and pitched efficiently and effectively. Carpenter cruised through the majority of Mohave’s lineup, getting into trouble just once when Mohave’s first three batters of the third inning reached base. Following a strikeout, an RBI single from sophomore Issac Urias gave Mohave their only two runs of the game.

Mohave again loaded the bases in the third inning with two outs, but another strikeout from Carpenter ended the scoring. Carpenter struck out four batters in four innings of work and got the win. He was relieved in the fifth and final inning by senior Caleb Clifton.

Now at roughly the halfway point of the regular season, Macias is extremely confident in his team. He believes they have what it takes to win it all this season.

“I think we can make it all the way to the state playoffs, and even make it to state and win. I think we have the chemistry to do it, we have the pitching staff, we have some good seniors. I think we have a good crew that can get the job done," he said.

Flagstaff improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the win. The Eagles’ next game was set for Tuesday at home vs Mingus Union at 2 p.m.