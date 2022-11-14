Coconino girls basketball looks for growth from its younger players

There are a lot of new faces around the Coconino High School girls basketball team this season.

The Panthers (10-8 overall and 8-4 in the Grand Canyon Region last season) graduated nine seniors after losing 58-38 in the 4A state play-in to Greenway. That list includes guard Wynter Huskie, who averaged a team-leading 13.4 points per game last season and is now playing at Yavapai College.

It’s by far the youngest team third-year head coach Cassie Schrader has had in her time at the helm, a challenge she said she is enjoying.

“It’s definitely a change, but I love it because it feels like I have a little bit more freedom to mold them as basketball players and as humans,” Schrader said.

The team returns just three players from last season’s roster: juniors Aubrae Laughter and Kaelin Lee and senior Lorelei Tessmer.

Schrader knew there would be growing pains for the team to go through this season with so many players making the jump from JV to varsity. Knowing that only the three returners had varsity experience, she said she placed an emphasis this offseason on building her players' confidence with the ball in their hands.

“We did tons of shooting because I knew that I had a pretty brand new group coming in, and I wanted everyone to feel comfortable pulling the trigger at any point,” Schrader said. “I want to make sure that they have confidence when they have the ball. I want them to understand that they can create a play anytime anyone touches the ball.”

Tessmer and Lee averaged the second- and third-most points behind Huskie last season, with 8.7 and 8.2 respectively.

Lee agrees that shooting will be one of the team’s strengths, but also highlighted the defense.

“We have a really small team, so I think we’re going to be able to sit down low and just get those hands out, stay low on defense,” Lee said. “And we’re working on that too.”

The Panthers play in a tough Grand Canyon Region headlined by their crosstown rival, Flagstaff, who is coming off a 4A state championship game appearance. The Eagles have not lost a region game since January 10, 2017, when they fell 50-47 to the Panthers.

Lee shot 43% from the field in 18 games as a sophomore last season. Now that Huskie and the other seniors are gone, Lee said she knows that more scoring responsibility now falls to her.

“She [Huskie] was the main one that was scoring for us,” Lee said. “I was kind of like maybe second or third below her trying to get those points. So I think the positions really switched and I’m going to be up there. I’m one of the ones that’s counted on to step up and make those points.”

Since becoming head coach, Schrader has watched many of her players grow up with her from JV to varsity this season. Coming into this season, she said she has seen their confidence grow.

“I’ve seen a lot of leaders come out of nowhere, which I love, because I don’t always just choose a clear-cut captain, especially as I have gotten more into this,” Schrader said. "I see them creating their own kind of leadership traits, which is cool because I just always tell them that anyone can be a leader at any point.”

In past seasons, Lee, Tessmer and Laughter have had other returning leaders to lean on. Now, the three of them have stepped into greater leadership roles.

Lee said she remembers how scared she felt coming into a program with established leaders. It’s something she has kept in mind now with all the young players making the move to varsity.

“Coming into this and just knowing that I was in their position at one point, I think it showed me how I have to step up and be how some of those top dogs were when I came in,” Lee said. “So that’s how I’m trying to be.”

The Panthers open their season Nov. 28 with a rematch at Greenway before taking on the Apollo Hawks in their home opener Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.