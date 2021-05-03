Coconino beach volleyball wins opening match in first round of state playoffs

Coconino beach volleyball defeated Canyon Del Oro 5-0 on Monday in the first round of the Division II playoffs at Coconino High School.

A 5-0 sweep by the No. 3 Panthers (13-0) over the No. 14 Dorado (6-6) was more impressive to co-coach Scott Dendy than simply a favorite winning easily at home. Canyon Del Oro had only been swept once in 2021, by undefeated No. 1 Salpointe Catholic.

“To get a playoff sweep against a team with some really good players is amazing, that can’t get overstated,” Dendy said.

Coconino’s No. 5 duo, junior Hannah Cody and senior Morgan Derr, scored the first point for the Panthers. The pair won the first set, 21-14, fell 21-18 in the second and dominated in the tiebreaking set, 15-8.

“The other team started playing a lot better in the second, but Hannah and Morgan didn’t get down on themselves and they played really well and won the third,” Dendy said. “And in a playoff match, getting that first win gives you so much momentum.”

Pair No. 4, juniors Avery Rhoton and Reese DoBosh followed up with a 21-12, 21-12 straight-sets victory, winning the second point in the most lopsided score of the team match.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}