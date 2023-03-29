The Basis Flagstaff Yeti girls tennis team cruised to a city rivalry win on Tuesday at Bushmaster Park over the Northland Prep Academy Spartans, sweeping the doubles matches on the way to a 6-1 victory.

The Yeti sophomore duo of Maleea Moebes and Macey Conklin won 8-6 on court three, and the team's seniors did the rest of the work. Jenna Crone and Sarah Buckley won 8-3 at the No. 1 spot, and Kusuma Teluguntla and Abby Buckley were the 8-4 victors at the second flight.

Seraphin Cutter-Nokomis provided the Spartans their lone point at No. 6 singles, beating Naomi Crowder.

The Spartans and Yeti are scheduled to face off again on Thursday, April 13.

The Division III Yeti improved to 3-0 overall with the victory Tuesday, while the Spartans, who are also a D-III program and reside in Section Six along with Basis Flagstaff, dropped to 2-2.

Both teams only have section matches on their dockets for the season.

Basis Flagstaff is scheduled to take on Anthem Prep on Friday for an away contest. Northland Prep, meanwhile, is slated to play a 3 p.m. Thursday match against Sedona Red Rock at Continental Country Club.