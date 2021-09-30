Riding Sena's production, Flagstaff will host Winslow for Thursday football game

“We were expecting a decent amount of touches and big plays out of him. But seven total touchdowns out of him to this point, definitely not, because we like to spread the ball around so much. He just makes himself a target by getting open like he does,” Manning said.

Sena gives much of the credit to his teammates, including fellow senior receivers Nick Morrow and Jake Weidinger. Both players are big -- listed at 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-3, respectively -- while Sena is listed at just 5-foot-6.

Thus, having big teammates originally taking some of the spotlight from him has given him some space to work in. He can slip through coverages and find open grass for long receptions.

“Having those two out there definitely drew attention away from me, and hopefully now I can take some attention away from them and they can get more balls,” Sena said.

At this point, Sena is just a few productive games away from the record. He hopes racking up statistics might help him in his recruiting process, as he is aiming to find a spot on a college roster following this year.

More importantly, though, even getting near the record would help him model that size does not mean everything on the field.