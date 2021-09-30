Riding Sena's production, Flagstaff will host Winslow for Thursday football game

Senior wide receiver Holden Sena has been an integral part of the Flagstaff Eagles football team’s win streak to start the 2021 season.
Through four games, the Eagles boast a 4-0 record and Sena has caught six touchdown passes and rushed for another.
Flagstaff’s single-season record for receiving touchdowns is 11, set in 2006. With six more games scheduled in the regular season, including today’s home game against Winslow, and potentially a playoff run, Sena is more than halfway to the record with plenty of opportunities to add on statistics.
Getting to this point has been a great revelation, but not necessarily one he expected.
“I think it was just kind of a mix of coaches seeing my progression and a lot of offseason work with the guys out here, and some of the play calls going my way,” Sena said. “I think after Week Two it kind of clicked in my brain that I was going to keep doing this just because I got used to putting up numbers. And all that nervous energy kind of left my body.”
That Sena has played well does not surprise Eagles head coach Sean Manning. He noticed Sena’s ability to find separation against opposing defensive backs, and solid hands to bring the ball in.
To think it would show itself this early in the stat book is still a surprise, though.
“We were expecting a decent amount of touches and big plays out of him. But seven total touchdowns out of him to this point, definitely not, because we like to spread the ball around so much. He just makes himself a target by getting open like he does,” Manning said.
Sena gives much of the credit to his teammates, including fellow senior receivers Nick Morrow and Jake Weidinger. Both players are big -- listed at 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-3, respectively -- while Sena is listed at just 5-foot-6.
Thus, having big teammates originally taking some of the spotlight from him has given him some space to work in. He can slip through coverages and find open grass for long receptions.
“Having those two out there definitely drew attention away from me, and hopefully now I can take some attention away from them and they can get more balls,” Sena said.
At this point, Sena is just a few productive games away from the record. He hopes racking up statistics might help him in his recruiting process, as he is aiming to find a spot on a college roster following this year.
More importantly, though, even getting near the record would help him model that size does not mean everything on the field.
“It would mean a lot, because I’m one of the smaller guys on the team. The freshman group is pretty small, too, right now, so it would mean a lot for them to see someone who maybe isn’t the biggest guy contributing to the team in that way,” Sena said.
Short week for Winslow
Flagstaff, a 4A Conference team, puts its undefeated start on the line today as it hosts the 3-1 3A Winslow Bulldogs. While not a traditional rivalry matchup like that of Coconino or Mingus Union or others in the Grand Canyon Region, the teams’ history dates as far back as the 1920s.
For the Eagles, the game comes on yet another short week. The first game of 2021 was played on a Thursday, the second came after a missed practice for Labor Day and the Eagles have dealt with several other delays or mishaps in their schedule. They have played all of their scheduled games thus far, but have yet to settle into a regular week of preparation.
So, the staff has had to condense game preparation into fewer practices, cutting some of the fat. However, Manning has reiterated throughout the season that he is proud of the way Flagstaff’s players have adapted to each week’s regiment.
Manning noticed in film that Winslow is sizable on its front lines, especially defensively. He said they play a very physical style of football, too. Thus, the Eagles worked on nontraditional blocking schemes this week in practice.
“We’ve just got to do our double-team style blocking. That’s kind of our concept, because we know that traditionally we’re undersized. So we can’t just go big-on-big,” Manning said.