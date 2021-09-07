Northern Arizona looks to 'fix mistakes' in second game

“We’ll move on and we’ve got to get those things fixed,” he said.

Ball said he was pleased with several things in the game, despite the loss. He saw plenty of quality plays from his receivers, including 112 yards and a score from Stacy Chukwumezie and 69 yards from Coleman Owen. He also was impressed with the running of Kevin Daniels, whose 11 carries led the Lumberjacks, and the defensive effort of safety Morgan Vest, who led Northern Arizona with 10 tackles and a pass broken up.

And even though he said, following the game, that Widener needed to limit his turnovers, Ball saw some flashes of talent in his the redshirt freshman’s time on the field. Starting quarterback Keondre Wudtee exited the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter Thursday, and Ball said he is unsure of the redshirt senior’s status this week. So, Widener may be asked to show more of his productive qualities, as he may start the game against the Coyotes.

“I was really pleased with his toughness and energy when he comes out there,” Ball said of Widener.