NAU Roundup: Defense takes step forward in Partridge's second year at NAU

"I think the improvement is going to continue," Partridge said. "It made me feel good because people around here now realize I can coach a little defense."

Partridge added that the season finale offered a closer look at what his defenses can do once all the pieces start falling into place.

"I think you kind of saw what I like to do against Idaho, because we blitzed like 10 times and came after them," Partridge said. "When I was a head coach and I was running the defense, we hardly ever blitzed because I was paranoid about it. Now I am the D-coordinator and I don't care as much."

If all goes according to plan, much more can be expected from Partridge as the Lumberjacks head into their third season with him at the helm of the defense.

"Jerry is one of the best football coaches I have ever been around," Ball said. "He saw what needed to be fixed and went and fixed it. I thought he did a tremendous job this year."

Swimming and diving

The Northern Arizona swimming and diving team tied for the seventh-highest spring semester grade point average in the NCAA at 3.79. The Lumberjacks' 3.79 GPA earned them Scholar All-America honors by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.