NAU Roundup: Defense takes step forward in Partridge's second year at NAU

While it is well-known just how much history members of the Northern Arizona coaching staff share with one another through their respective football careers, how valuable the relationships are might not be as known.
College roommates during their time playing defensive back at Missouri Western State in the 1980s, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and defensive coordinator Jerry Partridge offer just one example of how tight-knit the NAU staff is ahead of the former's third season in Flagstaff.
With 20 years as a head coach for his alma mater, including few with Ball as his defensive coordinator, and a pair of seasons leading the defense of Delta State prior to reaching Flagstaff, Partridge offers a wealth of knowledge to one of his closest friends as he navigates his first head coaching position.
"There's really nothing you can do that's going to affect our relationship. You can disagree and talk things out, but as close as we are, that probably makes the adjustments a lot easier," Ball said. "He can express his opinion to me, I can do it with him, and we will find middle ground and get it done."
Slight tweaks to NAU's defense, implemented by Partridge between the 2019 season and the abbreviated spring 2021 schedule, led to a turnaround for the Lumberjacks.
Finishing 3-2, the Lumberjacks allowed 27 points per game while forcing 10 turnovers in the spring. It was a significant step in the right direction for Partridge's defense after an injury-plagued 2019 included 41.33 points allowed per game and 15 takeaways across a 12-game schedule.
Across the final three spring games, NAU's points allowed dropped, with Weber State finishing at 28, Southern Utah with 20 and Idaho concluding the season at just nine. The Vandals' three field goals marked the first win for the Lumberjacks while holding a Division I opponent under 10 points since 2016 and their first game holding a D-I team out of the end zone since 2011.
"There's a trust factor that he believes in what I am calling and doing," Partridge said. "Certainly he's a guy I would listen to on whatever thoughts he has on defense."
The extended offseason, coupled with a few starters returning from injury and a large number of additions to the defense, helped set the stage for the improvement.
"He took ownership in developing our players defensively and recruiting. I think we filled some holes recruiting-wise, and it really starts with him because that's his baby," Ball said of Partridge. "Scheme-wise, he took what our players do really well and adjusted the scheme to that. That part of it was huge."
All-Big Sky Conference honorees Tristen Vance and Morgan Vest played significant roles in the middle of the defense after missing the entire 2019 season, while additions to the defensive line such as Cosmas Kwete, Sheldon Newton and Nehemiah Magalei saw considerable playing time up front.
Multiple freshmen debuted at corner for the Lumberjacks, with Kamdan Hightower, Devontae Ingram and Colby Humphrey all starting in the spring.
"I think the improvement is going to continue," Partridge said. "It made me feel good because people around here now realize I can coach a little defense."
Partridge added that the season finale offered a closer look at what his defenses can do once all the pieces start falling into place.
"I think you kind of saw what I like to do against Idaho, because we blitzed like 10 times and came after them," Partridge said. "When I was a head coach and I was running the defense, we hardly ever blitzed because I was paranoid about it. Now I am the D-coordinator and I don't care as much."
If all goes according to plan, much more can be expected from Partridge as the Lumberjacks head into their third season with him at the helm of the defense.
"Jerry is one of the best football coaches I have ever been around," Ball said. "He saw what needed to be fixed and went and fixed it. I thought he did a tremendous job this year."
Swimming and diving
The Northern Arizona swimming and diving team tied for the seventh-highest spring semester grade point average in the NCAA at 3.79. The Lumberjacks' 3.79 GPA earned them Scholar All-America honors by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
In all, the CSCAA recognized 721 men's and women's swimming and diving programs from 426 institutions. To be eligible for the Scholar All-America Team award, a team must hold a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher for the most recently completed term.
Northern Arizona tied with Brown and Cleveland State for seventh in the country among Division I women's programs this spring. Harvard led the way with a 3.90 spring GPA. It is the first time since the spring 2015 semester in which Northern Arizona ranked in the top 10 nationally in term grade point average.
The Lumberjacks, who have finished every semester since spring 2006 with a team GPA of 3.20 or higher, had the highest GPA among the four D-I women's programs in the state and paced the entire Western Athletic Conference.
Of the 33 student-athletes on the roster, 28 had a spring GPA of 3.5 or higher, with nearly half the roster (15) completing a perfect 4.00 semester. All 33 student-athletes finished the term with at least a 3.00 cumulative GPA.
Northern Arizona swimming and diving posted a 3.62 team GPA in the fall.