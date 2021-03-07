Foreign bodies: International players, coaches give ASU volleyball unique makeup

Rabelo has found reassurance in knowing that associate head coach Carlos Moreno, who is also a native of Brazil, can relate to her transition.

“The mindset is similar so when I don’t understand something I can ask him and he understands me,” Rabelo said.

“I feel more comfortable, because I’m so far from home and nobody speaks my language so when I talk with him I feel at home,” she said.

Marta Levinska, a freshman outside hitter from Latvia, is also adjusting to life in the U.S. after establishing herself as a premier talent in her native country.

Levinska was named the best women’s player in the Baltic league for the 2019-20 season, in addition to being named the best women’s volleyball player in Latvia for back-to-back seasons.

Levinska’s decision to join the Sun Devils was straightforward, as they were the only team from the Pac-12 to give her an offer.

Coming to the Pac-12 provides Levinska with tough competition, as the conference features back-to-back national champion Stanford, and the ability to grow as a player which was a factor in coming to ASU.

“I knew that I would definitely improve if I came here,” Levinska said.