Returning to Rolle: NAU men's basketball set for home opener against UC Riverside

The Rolle Activity Center will look a bit empty when Northern Arizona men's basketball takes the court for its home opener against UC Riverside Thursday night.
Like many college basketball venues across the NCAA, Rolle will be without fans. In past seasons, when the Lumberjacks use the smaller Rolle while the football team is in the Walkup Skydome, the venue is rocking.
The smaller size puts fans closer together and gives an environment the Skydome hasn't had since attendance has dropped slightly over the past few seasons. But now, due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, Rolle won't be rocking much at all this season.
Fan cutouts are expected to take the place of actual fans in Rolle, and aside from the teams playing and officials, only Northern Arizona Athletics staff and select media will be inside while socially distanced from each other.
Should make for an interesting home opener for sure.
The Lumberjacks better get used to playing in Rolle, as all 11 home games this season will be in the venue. The last time they played an entire home schedule in Rolle was 2010-11, when they went 12-1 at home and 20-13 overall.
It's not the first time playing in a mostly empty gym in front of fake fans for the Lumberjacks this season. The feeling that will be had Thursday was experienced in the McKale Center at Arizona in Tucson Monday. In that tilt, which opened the Lumberjacks' season following a two-week delay, Northern Arizona lost by a wide margin, 96-53.
"I think it's actually easier to talk to your team in front of fans as opposed to artificial crow noise going, because there is no lull whatsoever," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said during a Wednesday phone interview.
Not a ton went right against a bigger, and frankly better, Arizona team. Northern Arizona shot just 30.5% from the field, 25% (5 of 20) from 3-point range and 60% from the charity stripe. But as always, let's not dwell too much on the first game, which the team had just a handful of practices to prep for.
The good: Cameron Shelton and Luke Avdalovic did about as much as they could and found some scoring against Arizona. Shelton went for 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field, along with five boards and two assists but he had four turnovers. Avdalovic led Northern Arizona in scoring with 16 on 6-of-12 shooting and went 3 of 8 from deep.
The not-so-good: The rest of the Lumberjacks hit a combined seven shots on 32 attempts. Ten different Lumberjacks played over 10 minutes, including four newcomers in Jay Green, who started, along with Carson Towt, Cater Mahaney and Wynton Brown, who played just 11 minutes but committed five fouls.
Burcar said the shot distribution isn't of any concern, considering it is just one game and that Arizona switched on defense -- allowing Shelton and Avdalovic to attack other match-ups as they came.
"That was just a gone-game deal," Burcar said. "That's one thing we can't get too hung up on, one game."
This week
First up for the Lumberjacks is a team that already has a Pac-12 upset on its resume in the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-1).
The Highlanders knocked off Washington 57-42 on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Aside from the upset over a Pac-12 team, the Highlanders also did something that has never happened before when Highlanders interim head coach Mike Magpayo, who is the first Division I head coach of Asian or Filipino descent, became the first of Asian of Filipino descent to record a D-I win with the upset.
Aside from that UC Riverside may just be a solid team this season in the Big West after going a respectable 17-15 overall last season.
Assuming Burcar doesn't change anything from the first game at Arizona, the Lumberjacks will likely roll out Shelton, Avdalovic, Green, Isaiah Lewis and Nik Mains as the starters.
Schedule update
Following a COVID-19 exposure within the Gonzaga program, Northern Arizona will not be traveling for a road game Saturday as previously planned.
Instead, Northern Arizona stated in a press release, the two schools are working to reschedule the game. If the game can be played, the Lumberjacks program would get a $50,000 payout according to the game contract.
Game info
Thursday's tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be aired on radio at 93.5 FM/930 AM in Flagstaff and will be on PlutoTV channel 1058.
