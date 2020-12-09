Returning to Rolle: NAU men's basketball set for home opener against UC Riverside

The Lumberjacks better get used to playing in Rolle, as all 11 home games this season will be in the venue. The last time they played an entire home schedule in Rolle was 2010-11, when they went 12-1 at home and 20-13 overall.

It's not the first time playing in a mostly empty gym in front of fake fans for the Lumberjacks this season. The feeling that will be had Thursday was experienced in the McKale Center at Arizona in Tucson Monday. In that tilt, which opened the Lumberjacks' season following a two-week delay, Northern Arizona lost by a wide margin, 96-53.

"I think it's actually easier to talk to your team in front of fans as opposed to artificial crow noise going, because there is no lull whatsoever," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said during a Wednesday phone interview.

Not a ton went right against a bigger, and frankly better, Arizona team. Northern Arizona shot just 30.5% from the field, 25% (5 of 20) from 3-point range and 60% from the charity stripe. But as always, let's not dwell too much on the first game, which the team had just a handful of practices to prep for.