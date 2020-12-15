 Skip to main content
NAU Roundup: Women's hoops announces schedule change
NAU

With the UC Davis women's basketball program pausing team activities to comply with Yolo County's health orders related to COVID-19, the Northern Arizona women's basketball game scheduled for Sunday in Davis, California, has been canceled.

As a replacement for the cancellation, the Lumberjacks (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) will now face the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday at noon in Tucson. The Aggies are currently practicing in Arizona due to public health restrictions in New Mexico preventing New Mexico State's athletic teams from practicing there.

This will be the first meeting between the schools since December 2016, when the Aggies beat the Lumberjacks 79-68 in Flagstaff. The programs have met 20 times, beginning with a game in February 1975. NAU last won in 2005 when the Lumberjacks went on to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

New Mexico State is currently scheduled to face the Denver Pioneers on Tuesday in Colorado prior to facing the Lumberjacks in Arizona. Currently 1-4 as of press time, the Aggies faced the UTEP Miners, NAU's opponent for this Thursday, twice in El Paso, Texas and fell in overtime in both games.

The Aggies were picked to finish fourth in the WAC's 2020-21 Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches' Poll. Senior Aaliyah Prince earned a place on the 2020-21 Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches' All-WAC First Team and sophomore Soufia Inoussa landed the second team.

