NAU football aims for .500 with conference contest versus Thunderbirds
top story
NAU LUMBERJACKS FOOTBALL

NAU football aims for .500 with conference contest versus Thunderbirds

Kevin Daniels

Northern Arizona running back Kevin Daniels (22) celebrates a touchdown during a game this season against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.

 NAU ATHLETICS, courtesy

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-3 Big Sky) have become incredibly familiar foes over the past two seasons.

Saturday’s Homecoming game at Walkup Stadium will be the fourth time the teams meet in just 13 games, dating back to the 2019 season.

However, with Southern Utah set to leave the Big Sky Conference soon, the battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy holds a little extra meaning. Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball has brought the trophy -- given to the winner of the rivalry game -- to practice several times.

He wants the Lumberjacks to have the hardware at the Skydome for at least seven years, when the teams are finally scheduled to play again.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a big rivalry for us. We love having that trophy in our dome and we want to keep it,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah twice last season, and the Thunderbirds have fallen in three straight conference games. Ball, however, has noted all season that the Big Sky is one of the most competitive conferences in FCS from top to bottom. And, despite the record in the 2021 spring season, both of the Lumberjacks’ victories came by just one score -- 34-33 at home and 28-20 on the road.

Coming off a bye week following a 48-17 home win over Idaho State on Oct. 2, Northern Arizona has some confidence for this week's home game, especially in the play of quarterback RJ Martinez, who won his first game as a starter against the Bengals.

One of the Thunderbirds’ most deadly weapons is junior defensive lineman Francis Bemiy, who has totaled nine tackles for loss in just six games and disrupted even more plays near the line of scrimmage. He will do his best to make life difficult for Martinez and the rest of Northern Arizona’s offense

Ball said the staff is trying to counter by making the game easy for Martinez and not complicating the game plan. He has preached simplicity in the offense since a 21-19 victory at the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 18. There is no plan to change that now, or to add anything onto Martinez’s plate mentally.

“We’ve got to be careful not to put the pressure on him as far as saying he’s arrived and he’s the answer. It’s a team game,” Ball said.

The dominant victory over the Bengals -- likely the team’s best overall performance this season -- is promising moving forward with Big Sky play. However, Ball said the goal is to be able to put together great games repeatedly, including against Southern Utah on Saturday.

“We’ve got to get some consistency. That’s what happens when you’re young. But the quicker we can get there, the quicker we can start winning championships,” Ball said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Thunderbirds is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona football

How to watch

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

TV: ESPN+ with subscription

Radio: Lumberjack Radio Network

