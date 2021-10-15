NAU football aims for .500 with conference contest versus Thunderbirds

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-3 Big Sky) have become incredibly familiar foes over the past two seasons.

Saturday’s Homecoming game at Walkup Stadium will be the fourth time the teams meet in just 13 games, dating back to the 2019 season.

However, with Southern Utah set to leave the Big Sky Conference soon, the battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy holds a little extra meaning. Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball has brought the trophy -- given to the winner of the rivalry game -- to practice several times.

He wants the Lumberjacks to have the hardware at the Skydome for at least seven years, when the teams are finally scheduled to play again.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a big rivalry for us. We love having that trophy in our dome and we want to keep it,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah twice last season, and the Thunderbirds have fallen in three straight conference games. Ball, however, has noted all season that the Big Sky is one of the most competitive conferences in FCS from top to bottom. And, despite the record in the 2021 spring season, both of the Lumberjacks’ victories came by just one score -- 34-33 at home and 28-20 on the road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}