‘I was in shock’: Seniors on ASU women’s basketball team adjusting to abrupt end

“It was unlike any meeting,” Walker said. “The silence in there, we were all looking at Charli, and we were all surprised. She didn’t have all the information to help lead us. She looked at us like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you.’ We were all shook.”

After that emotional day, the players went their separate ways. ASU, like other colleges around the country, transitioned to an online university.

Tapley went back to her home in Jacksonville, Florida, where she is ready to move forward.

She has aspired to play professionally since her AAU ball days growing up in Florida.

While she might not be ready for the WNBA, there are professional women’s basketball leagues all over the globe. Tapley is prepared to go wherever necessary to continue playing.

However, teams that aren’t playing and don’t have a timetable for their return are not in any hurry to sign players.

“I know I’ll still be able to go overseas, but because of things happening now and most (teams) being overseas, there’s no answer,” Tapley said. “I’m still set to go. But I’m just waiting for this to die down, and it’s not a problem.”