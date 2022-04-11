2022 NBA playoffs: What to watch for in play-in tournament

The NBA’s play-in tournament to decide the final two playoff spots in each conference is set to tip off Tuesday.

In the Eastern Conference, the seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets meet the eighth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, with the winner earning a first-round matchup with the No. 2 Boston Celtics. The loser of Brooklyn-Cleveland, meanwhile, moves on to play the victor of the game between the No. 9 Atlanta Hawks and No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. The winner of that contest faces the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round.

FrontPageBets takes a glance at the play-in field’s chances of advancing. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings and current at time of publication.

Brooklyn Nets

A presumptive favorite among East contenders during the preseason, the Nets navigated injuries, COVID-19 vaccination regulations and most every other imaginable off-court concern before rallying for four victories in the final week of the regular season.

Although the Nets and Cavaliers both finished 44-38, Brooklyn (-115 spread, -365 money line) plays host to Cleveland (-105, +280) by virtue of winning the season series 3-1.

The Nets will hope for some semblance of déjà vu after defeating the visiting Cavaliers, 118-107, on Friday behind 36 points from Kevin Durant. A healthy Durant and an eligible-even-in-Brooklyn Kyrie Irving make the Nets a strong bet to emerge.

Durant is averaging 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his past 10 games, while Irving is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists over the same span.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Excelling, albeit, against a lineup of non-regulars, the Cavaliers routed the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, 133-115, on Sunday to close the regular season and cement their spot as the eighth seed. Cleveland might have fallen as low as 10th in the East with a loss.

While the Cavaliers kept things close with the Nets in the regular season -- losing by 10, five and 11 points and winning by seven -- they may need to re-channel their resilience soon enough. The Cavaliers would prefer to play Charlotte over Atlanta should they fall to Brooklyn.

Cleveland went 2-2 against the Hornets in the regular season compared to 1-3 against the Hawks. Darius Garland is averaging 24.8 points and 9.2 assists in the past 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is -110 and -195, respectively, against Charlotte (-110, +165). The teams split the regular-season series 2-2 but haven’t met since the Hornets’ 116-106 home win on March 16.

The Hawks responded with a 9-4 tear after that game, showing flashes of the team that made a breakthrough run to the East finals last season. The stretch included a 24-point road rout of Cleveland on March 31, with Trae Young leading the way with 30 points.

Young scored 24, 35 and 41 points in earlier contests with Cleveland, and figures to give the Hawks the edge if the eighth seed comes down to those two clubs.

Charlotte Hornets

Also a play-in participant last season, the Hornets are hoping to reverse their history.

After losing five straight to close the 2020-21 regular season and falling in the 9 vs. 10 game, the Hornets won their last three, and 11 of 16, this time.

To prevail against Atlanta, Charlotte must repeat its defensive performance against Young, whom the Hornets limited to a season-low nine points on March 16. LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.3 points, 9. 3 assists and five rebounds in the past five games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota (-110, -140) salvaged one victory against Los Angeles (-110, +120) in the regular season, a 122-104 road win on Jan. 3 behind Anthony Edwards’ 28 points. The Clippers topped the Timberwolves by 11, 20 and 27 points from Nov. 3-13.

The Timberwolves rested most of their regulars Sunday, including All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who will need to ramp up his efforts against the Clippers for Minnesota to advance. Towns averaged 15.3 points in three games against LA, his lowest against any foe.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak and appear primed to continue that tear with some semblance of a healthy lineup -- still sans Kawhi Leonard, most likely.

Paul George and Norman Powell recently returned from lengthy injuries and should continue to jell with durable point guard Reggie Jackson, who averages 16.8 points and 4.8 assists, prompting Minnesota to recall a November it would just as soon forget.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans (-110, -210) sputtered to the finish line, losing three of five. The Pelicans were just 19-22 at home this season, including 0-2 against San Antonio (-110, +175).

The Pelicans bring their share of explosive potential, and hope to seize it early after top scorers Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram rested injuries during the stretch run. A fresh CJ McCollum should be enough to help the Pelicans hold serve at home; in four games against the Spurs this season, he averaged 26 points 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio lost its final three games to close the regular season, although two came against West playoff qualifiers Golden State and Dallas and another against play-in brethren Minnesota.

Dejounte Murray, who averages a team-best 21.2 points and 9.3 assists while ranking second with 8.4 rebounds, needs to round back to form for the Spurs to have a chance.

He scored 17 points Sunday after missing the past five games with a non-COVID-19 –related illness.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

