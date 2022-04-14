 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wolves' Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity

  • 0
Clippers Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) looks at his hands after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis.

 Andy Clayton-King - freelancer, FR51399 AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory.

Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.

Beverley was just fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for improper conduct toward a game official. He was ejected from Minnesota's final regular-season game on Sunday for receiving two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.

The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and play at Memphis on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

People are also reading…

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toppin, Quickley have career nights as Knicks win finale

Toppin, Quickley have career nights as Knicks win finale

Obi Toppin scored a career-high 42 points, Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks finished a disappointing season by beating the Toronto Raptors 105-94. The Knicks finished 37-45 after making the playoffs last season, but second-year players Toppin and Quickley ended on high notes. Quickley had career highs in points and assists and equaled his best night on the boards. Toronto held out Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet in their final game of the regular season ahead of their first-round playoff matchup with fourth-seeded Philadelphia.  

Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Utah comes into a matchup with Phoenix as winners of five straight home games. Friday's game will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams. The Jazz won the last matchup 118-114. Utah is 32-18 against the Western Conference, and Phoenix is 38-12 against conference opponents.

Clippers meet the Pelicans in play-in game

The Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner earns the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. Los Angeles is 26-26 against the Western Conference, and New Orleans is 25-27 against conference opponents.

Doncic strains left calf in Mavericks' regular-season finale

Doncic strains left calf in Mavericks' regular-season finale

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic strained his left calf in Dallas’ 130-120 victory over San Antonio in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale Sunday night, putting the superstar’s status in question for the playoff-bound Mavericks.

Indiana faces Philadelphia on 8-game losing streak

Indiana enters the matchup with Philadelphia after losing eight straight games. Saturday's game is the third meeting this season between the two teams. The 76ers won the previous matchup 131-122. Philadelphia is 30-20 against the Eastern Conference, and Indiana is 11-39 against conference opponents.

Kings fire interim coach Gentry, miss playoffs for 16th year

Kings fire interim coach Gentry, miss playoffs for 16th year

The Sacramento Kings have fired interim coach Alvin Gentry a day after the franchise missed the playoffs for a 16th straight season. Sacramento won 116-109 at NBA-leading Phoenix on Sunday to finish at 30-52. The 67-year-old Gentry was promoted from associate head coach to interim coach when the Kings fired Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start.

Sorry, not sorry: Heat aren't fazed by the lack of believers

Sorry, not sorry: Heat aren't fazed by the lack of believers

Udonis Haslem started the Miami Heat postseason with an apology. It wasn’t a real apology. Haslem, like many other Heat players, is amused by the notion that the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs isn’t considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference title. Miami doesn’t have an MVP candidate, didn’t have anyone qualify for the top 20 in the league’s scoring race, and according to FanDuel Sportsbook only has the third-best odds of winning the East behind Milwaukee and Boston.

Minnesota and Los Angeles square off in play-in game

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers take the court for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. Minnesota is 32-20 against the Western Conference, and Los Angeles is 26-26 against conference opponents.

Hawks beat Rockets 130-114 but stay in 9th spot for play-in

Hawks beat Rockets 130-114 but stay in 9th spot for play-in

Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a 130-114 win over the Houston Rockets — a victory that didn’t improve their postseason position. The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host the 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game to finish 20-62, giving them the NBA’s worst record for a second straight season.  

Magic beat Heat in finale, overcoming Oladipo's big game

Magic beat Heat in finale, overcoming Oladipo's big game

Mo Bamba and R.J. Hampton each scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 125-111 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Victor Oladipo had 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. They wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night and rested several players. Oladipo, playing in only his eighth game of the season after recovering from surgery on his right quad 11 months ago, scored 25 points in the first half. The Magic hit a season-high 23 3-point shots in 58 attempts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)