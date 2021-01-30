Sunday's NAU versus N. Colorado men's basketball game canceled

First the series was delayed a day due to undisclosed COVID-19 protocol.

Then Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado played the first of the two-game men's hoops series Friday night.

But then, barely 13 hours after the Friday game ended, Northern Arizona Athletics announced in a press release the Sunday game was canceled due to "an abundance of caution related to COVID-19 protocols within the Northern Arizona men’s basketball program."

When asked for more information as to how the Friday game was able to take place if the following game was going to be canceled anyway, a Northern Arizona Athletics spokesperson said via email that there were no positive COVID-19 results from anybody on the Lumberjacks program.

"The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said. "There were no positive tests from anybody on the team to influence the decision and the decision was made in collaboration with UNC."

It appears, for now, that Northern Arizona's upcoming road series against Sacramento State is a go assuming neither breaks COVID-19 protocol between now and Thursday's game in Sacramento.

The Big Sky's policy is that games aren't supposed to be rescheduled, despite teams, including Northern Arizona, already doing so. The conference provided an answer to the Missoulan sports reporter Jordan Hansen this week, telling him, "The way the way the schedule was built ... doesn't allow natural windows given every weekend is filled ... and ADs wanted to push only one series before Christmas to maintain flexibility for nonconference scheduling."

