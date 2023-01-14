NAU women's basketball bounces back with win over Sacramento State

The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team responded well to a disappointing loss two days prior, defeating the Sacramento State Hornets 77-67 Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks pushed their record over .500 again, hitting a mark of 10-9 (4-2 Big Sky) with the victory. They also handed the Hornets their first conference loss of the season.

“The team dialed into the game plan and we definitely bounced back from Thursday,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said.

Despite shooting just 43% from the field, Northern Arizona was efficient from behind the arc Saturday, hitting 10 of its 21 3-point attempts. The Lumberjacks also hit 11 of their 12 free throws. Regan Schenck led the scoring with 21 points and eight assists, while Montana Oltrogge chipped in 18 points. Olivia Moran also added 12.

“I thought we took really great 3s. I think the games we’ve shot a lower percentage, we taken a handful of not-great 3s -- off-balance, contested, early in the shot clock -- and so we’ve been really talking about, especially at the beginning of the game, taking a little bit more high-percentage shots,” Payne said.

Maybe more important, though, was the statistic -- turnovers -- that the Lumberjacks didn’t lead the game in. After giving the ball away 17 times in a defeat to Portland State Thursday, Northern Arizona committed just eight -- which gave Sacramento State few opportunities to score easy baskets in transition. In contrast, Northern Arizona forced 19 turnovers.

The Lumberjacks hit just 5 of 17 shots in the first quarter, but solid defense and a few points of turnovers kept them in the game. Schenck hit a circus layup, facing backward and lofting the ball over her head as the buzzer sounded, to give the Lumberjacks a 15-14 lead after a quarter.

Northern Arizona’s offense exploded in the second period. The Lumberjacks went on a 15-8 run in the first few minutes. Schenck was 4-of-4 shooting in the quarter, including going 3 for 3 from 3-point range, to score 11 points.

She ended the first half with 15 points and six assists. Oltrogge added a pair of 3s, as the Lumberjacks hit 6 of 9 from distance in the period, and they led 42-32 at halftime.

“We went with a little bit different strategy this game, and subbed a little bit more. I think it kind of kept our legs fresh, and we were able to run and get them tired. So it definitely helped me get open shots and not overthink,” Schenck said.

The Hornets started the third quarter with a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to just three points, but Northern Arizona battled back to increase the advantage to double-digits again. Guard Taylor Feldman hit a layup while being fouled, and nailed the free throw, to make the lead 62-49 at the end of the third. Feldman was one of eight Lumberjacks to score in the quarter.

Early in the fourth, Sacramento State went on a 9-0 run, and cut the deficit to six with 6:54 to play. However, that was as close as it would get. The Lumberjacks kept up the pressure and there was little opportunity for the Hornets to mount a comeback.

The Lumberjacks will visit the Idaho Vandals in Moscow, Idaho, Thursday.