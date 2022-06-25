Flagstaff, Coconino girls basketball show out in summer tournament

The high school basketball offseason leaves a lot of time for coaches to figure out what their team will look like and how they will construct a roster. The middle of the summer could be a difficult time to rally players back to school to play, but that is precisely what Flagstaff girls basketball did as the Eagles hosted an exhibition tournament at War Memorial Gymnasium with other Arizona schools.

The 2022 Flagstaff Lady Eagles Summer Basketball Invitational brought in a handful of teams across the state, including Saguaro, Payson, Estrella Foothills and Flag High’s cross-town rival, Coconino High School.

Due to the abundance of players the Eagles had at this camp, upwards of 40 according to Flagstaff head coach Tyrone Johnson, Flagstaff split its roster into two teams. Flagstaff Green consisted of players who haven’t had varsity experience and Flagstaff White contained returners who were a part of the team’s run to the 4A State Championship game against Salpointe Catholic.

The large number of players presented a challenge to the Flagstaff coaching staff, but it was taken head-on.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Johnson said. “To us it’s a blessing. What a blessing to look up and realize that it’s these many girls in June that want to be a part of the program, that are taking the time out of their summers to really come and work and prepare and try and set a standard so when they come in November, they know what’s going on and they have a chance to make the team.”

This type of tournament is something Flagstaff tries to run every year around this time. However, the team had to move the tournament to a week later than usual due to NAU holding its summer basketball camps. Coach Johnson said at least 10 more schools on top of Flag High usually come up to elevation for a chance to see something new.

Johnson dedicated his time during the tournament to coaching up the newcomers while having his assistant coaches work with the returners.

Flagstaff Green opened up its tournament games with a match-up against a young Coconino squad that will only have one senior next season. An 18-8 halftime lead helped the new Eagles hold on to a 35-27 win.

“There were some good things that we did and some things we can definitely improve on,” Johnson said. “We talk about communication. We talk about consistency. We talk about effort. Those things have got to become second nature for them to really help us out at the varsity level.”

Flagstaff is losing a handful of seniors as well, including Gracelyn Nez to graduation and Alyssa Harris to transfer. The two were key pieces to making the state title game for the first time in Johnson’s career.

The door is left wide open for veteran Eagles to take the reigns as leaders for a contending team. Incoming senior Sage Begay looks to be that player who has the experience of playing alongside those other players.

Begay played in nearly every game last year and was only second to Nez in a handful of stats such as points per game (12.0), rebounds per game (4.2) and assists per game (2.7). She said the team has already gotten on the same page after the two-day event.

“The first weekend we played everything clicked only because every one of us are scorers,” Begay said. “We can take it to the basket. We can shoot. We can do it all as a whole team and individually as well.”

On the other side of the court and the other side of town, the Coconino Panthers are in an interesting situation under third-year head coach Cassie Schrader.

The Panthers will be left with only one senior next season, making this by far the youngest team coach Schrader has run. Schrader understands the situation the team is in and values the opportunity to build chemistry in an offseason tournament.

“This is kind of my first time in this position so far so we’re all kind of learning,” Schrader said. “Really all I’ve wanted them to do this summer is just play defense, play hard and show up on time.”

Schrader’s main goal with this new team during this exhibition tournament was honing in the defense as the experienced Flagstaff White used transition offense and open shots to start on an 11-0 run in Friday morning’s game.

Schrader said the offense will come naturally, especially in the wake of defensive success.

A new team for a coach can be a hard transition that requires them to get to know every new player, how they are as a person and what their strengths and weaknesses are as a player.

“You equate it to teaching,” Schrader said. “Not everybody learns the same. It goes back to me having to figure out how to connect with them.”

Almost none of the Panthers had any varsity experience going into this summer tournament. It is a process that can breed some tough times, but Schrader looks to build a program that can compete with a Flagstaff team that has been consistently strong.

“Coach Johnson does -- I don’t even know how to explain it, he does whatever he wants with any group he gets and he sculpts them into exactly what they need to be,” Schrader said. “That’s great for me because I strive to be that. I love to be able to see it. I like to be able to have them play against it. It’s going to be that easy as long as I’m at Coconino and as long as he’s at Flag High.”

Coach Schrader has one senior, Loreli Tessmer, on whom she can rely to be a leader for this budding group.

Tessmer averaged 8.7 points per game, 0.5 assists per game and 0.7 steals per game, all second to now-graduated senior Wynter Huskie. Tessmer led the Panthers in rebounds per game (5.2), hauling more than double of any other player.

“She’s very vocal,” Shrader said. “She works so hard that she needs to get a sub to get her inhaler. Every possession she’ll let me know and I’ll take her out for a minute or two. She leads by example in that area.”

Schrader views Flag High as a standard for the Panthers to reach. Time will tell if Coconino can develop into a team that can compete with the likes of Flagstaff and other teams in 4A.

Coconino’s summer training does not end in Flagstaff. The Panthers will make the trip to Poston Butte High School on Saturday for a one-day exhibition tournament thanks to an invite from Poston Butte head coach Savannah Bix where other San Tan Valley schools such as Queen Creek and San Tan Foothills.

“I’ll just take whoever I got and just get them a different look,” Schrader said.

Flagstaff has already had a handful of camps, including an invite to Poston Butte and camps hosted by GCU and NAU. Coach Johnson said his girls will go back to their AAU programs in July.

