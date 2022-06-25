 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Flagstaff, Coconino girls basketball show out in summer tournament

  • 0
Flagstaff Girls Basketball Loses State to Salpointe

Flagstaff's Sage Begay (24) makes a push to the basket during the state title game against Salpointe Catholic at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix earlier this year.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

The high school basketball offseason leaves a lot of time for coaches to figure out what their team will look like and how they will construct a roster. The middle of the summer could be a difficult time to rally players back to school to play, but that is precisely what Flagstaff girls basketball did as the Eagles hosted an exhibition tournament at War Memorial Gymnasium with other Arizona schools.

The 2022 Flagstaff Lady Eagles Summer Basketball Invitational brought in a handful of teams across the state, including Saguaro, Payson, Estrella Foothills and Flag High’s cross-town rival, Coconino High School.

Due to the abundance of players the Eagles had at this camp, upwards of 40 according to Flagstaff head coach Tyrone Johnson, Flagstaff split its roster into two teams. Flagstaff Green consisted of players who haven’t had varsity experience and Flagstaff White contained returners who were a part of the team’s run to the 4A State Championship game against Salpointe Catholic.

The large number of players presented a challenge to the Flagstaff coaching staff, but it was taken head-on.

People are also reading…

“It’s a good problem to have,” Johnson said. “To us it’s a blessing. What a blessing to look up and realize that it’s these many girls in June that want to be a part of the program, that are taking the time out of their summers to really come and work and prepare and try and set a standard so when they come in November, they know what’s going on and they have a chance to make the team.”

This type of tournament is something Flagstaff tries to run every year around this time. However, the team had to move the tournament to a week later than usual due to NAU holding its summer basketball camps. Coach Johnson said at least 10 more schools on top of Flag High usually come up to elevation for a chance to see something new.

Johnson dedicated his time during the tournament to coaching up the newcomers while having his assistant coaches work with the returners.

Flagstaff Green opened up its tournament games with a match-up against a young Coconino squad that will only have one senior next season. An 18-8 halftime lead helped the new Eagles hold on to a 35-27 win.

“There were some good things that we did and some things we can definitely improve on,” Johnson said. “We talk about communication. We talk about consistency. We talk about effort. Those things have got to become second nature for them to really help us out at the varsity level.”

Flagstaff is losing a handful of seniors as well, including Gracelyn Nez to graduation and Alyssa Harris to transfer. The two were key pieces to making the state title game for the first time in Johnson’s career.

The door is left wide open for veteran Eagles to take the reigns as leaders for a contending team. Incoming senior Sage Begay looks to be that player who has the experience of playing alongside those other players.

Begay played in nearly every game last year and was only second to Nez in a handful of stats such as points per game (12.0), rebounds per game (4.2) and assists per game (2.7). She said the team has already gotten on the same page after the two-day event.

“The first weekend we played everything clicked only because every one of us are scorers,” Begay said. “We can take it to the basket. We can shoot. We can do it all as a whole team and individually as well.”

On the other side of the court and the other side of town, the Coconino Panthers are in an interesting situation under third-year head coach Cassie Schrader.

The Panthers will be left with only one senior next season, making this by far the youngest team coach Schrader has run. Schrader understands the situation the team is in and values the opportunity to build chemistry in an offseason tournament.

“This is kind of my first time in this position so far so we’re all kind of learning,” Schrader said. “Really all I’ve wanted them to do this summer is just play defense, play hard and show up on time.”

Schrader’s main goal with this new team during this exhibition tournament was honing in the defense as the experienced Flagstaff White used transition offense and open shots to start on an 11-0 run in Friday morning’s game.

Schrader said the offense will come naturally, especially in the wake of defensive success.

A new team for a coach can be a hard transition that requires them to get to know every new player, how they are as a person and what their strengths and weaknesses are as a player.

“You equate it to teaching,” Schrader said. “Not everybody learns the same. It goes back to me having to figure out how to connect with them.”

Almost none of the Panthers had any varsity experience going into this summer tournament. It is a process that can breed some tough times, but Schrader looks to build a program that can compete with a Flagstaff team that has been consistently strong.

“Coach Johnson does -- I don’t even know how to explain it, he does whatever he wants with any group he gets and he sculpts them into exactly what they need to be,” Schrader said. “That’s great for me because I strive to be that. I love to be able to see it. I like to be able to have them play against it. It’s going to be that easy as long as I’m at Coconino and as long as he’s at Flag High.”

Coach Schrader has one senior, Loreli Tessmer, on whom she can rely to be a leader for this budding group.

Tessmer averaged 8.7 points per game, 0.5 assists per game and 0.7 steals per game, all second to now-graduated senior Wynter Huskie. Tessmer led the Panthers in rebounds per game (5.2), hauling more than double of any other player.

“She’s very vocal,” Shrader said. “She works so hard that she needs to get a sub to get her inhaler. Every possession she’ll let me know and I’ll take her out for a minute or two. She leads by example in that area.”

Schrader views Flag High as a standard for the Panthers to reach. Time will tell if Coconino can develop into a team that can compete with the likes of Flagstaff and other teams in 4A.

Coconino’s summer training does not end in Flagstaff. The Panthers will make the trip to Poston Butte High School on Saturday for a one-day exhibition tournament thanks to an invite from Poston Butte head coach Savannah Bix where other San Tan Valley schools such as Queen Creek and San Tan Foothills.

“I’ll just take whoever I got and just get them a different look,” Schrader said.

Flagstaff has already had a handful of camps, including an invite to Poston Butte and camps hosted by GCU and NAU. Coach Johnson said his girls will go back to their AAU programs in July.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Twitter, Warriors' Green likes playing some offense

On Twitter, Warriors' Green likes playing some offense

Draymond Green believes that he’s the NBA’s best at playing defense. Except on Twitter. There, he plays offense. This explains why, on Friday night between Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State forward opened up his Twitter page and let the 1.7 million people who follow him there know what he was thinking. He says he doesn't often read tweets sent his way. But he also acknowledges that there are times that the offerings from Twitter trolls tend to inspire him to play better.

Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in NBA draft

Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in NBA draft

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Auburn's Jabari Smith and Duke's Paolo Banchero are set to make it a forward-heavy start to the NBA draft. The three top the list of players at the position and overall draft prospects, though it's unclear which might go No. 1 overall. All three possess size and open-floor potential with the ability to step outside. Iowa's Keegan Murray is another key name who is unlikely to have a long wait to be picked after the top three. Other names to watch include Baylor's Jeremy Sochan, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell and Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia. There's also a preps-to-pros prospect in Dominick Barlow from the Overtime Elite developmental program.

AP source: 76ers trade Green, pick to Memphis for Melton

AP source: 76ers trade Green, pick to Memphis for Melton

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded the 23rd overall pick of the NBA draft and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, said a person with knowledge of the situation. The Sixers selected Colorado State’s David Roddy Thursday night and he will be sent to Memphis, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. The Sixers were only scheduled to have the 23rd pick in the draft.

Moving up: Grizzlies trade 2 1st-round picks to get LaRavia

Moving up: Grizzlies trade 2 1st-round picks to get LaRavia

The Memphis Grizzlies have packaged its two first round picks and sent them to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies moved up in the draft to obtain Jake LaRavia of Wake Forest in Thursday's NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 forward has a reputation as a strong shooter. He started his career at Indiana State but transferred to Wake Forest. His transition to the ACC improved his play, averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season, along with 1.7 steals.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin selling stake in 76ers

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin selling stake in 76ers

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin is selling his stake in the company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Rubin is worth an estimated $8 billion, according to Forbes. He wrote on social media posts he was shifting from part-owner of the teams run by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and back to life-long fan. Rubin was part of the ownership group when it purchased the 76ers in 2011 for $290 million. The team was valued at $2.45 billion by Forbes last year. Rubin owns a 10% share.

Jovic, Dieng highlight international prospects in NBA draft

Jovic, Dieng highlight international prospects in NBA draft

Nikola Jovic of Serbia and Ousmane Dieng of France are among the top international prospects in Thursday night's NBA draft. Both are 6-foot-10 and only recently turned 19 years old. They each possess great court vision and are good ball-handlers for their size. Jovic is a more accomplished scorer, having shot 35.6% from 3-point range for Belgrade club Mega. Dieng played for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League as part of its Next Stars program, which has become a hotspot for NBA prospects.

Suns hire first woman of color to NBA assistant GM job

The Phoenix Suns have hired Morgan Cato as an assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations. She becomes the first woman of color hold an assistant GM title for an NBA franchise. Cato comes to Phoenix after spending nearly a decade with the NBA league office, where she most recently worked as the associate vice president of business operations for NBA’s league operations department.

Grizzlies confirm trade with 76ers netting Roddy, Green

Grizzlies confirm trade with 76ers netting Roddy, Green

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the final pieces of their draft night trade sending guard De’Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the draft rights to forward David Roddy and wing Danny Green. Roddy was selected with the No. 23 overall pick Thursday night. The Mountain West Player of the Year led Colorado State to the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 2013. Green is a three-time NBA champ with the Spurs (2014), the Raptors (2019) and the Lakers (2020). Melton has spent the past three seasons with the Grizzlies.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)