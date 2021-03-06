NAU Roundup: Barriere helps Eagles breeze by Lumberjacks Saturday, 45-13, in Cheney

While the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forced three turnovers in the first half, the No. 22 Eastern Washington Eagles offense managed to hold a lead going into the locker room and never trailed en route to a 45-13 victory Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington.
Big Sky Conference Preseason Offensive MVP Eric Barriere finished with three passing touchdowns and 413 yards through the air. While NAU kept the quarterback contained on the ground, with just nine yards on four carries, Barriere did come away with big plays through the air.
"We're young and we didn't have Brenndan Johnson in there today. We have a couple other guys that are hurt or out," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said of the struggles in the secondary. "We knew that was going to be an issue moving forward coming into this season. We've just got to continue to get better, we've got good talent back there, we are just young."
NAU (1-1) evened the score at 3-3 late in the first quarter after a pair of Eastern Washington (1-1) turnovers, while the Eagles' third turnover led to some confusion and possibly a missed opportunity for the Lumberjacks.
Devontae Ingram picked off a pass by Barriere in the red zone midway through the first quarter, with Jacob Mpungi forcing then a fumble on the Eagles' next possession. Jhasi Wilson scooped up the loose ball at NAU's 40-yard line and Luis Aguilar connected on a 48-yard field goal to even the score a few plays later.
After Eastern Washington broke through for the first touchdown of the game, NAU moved into the red zone thanks to a 34-yard reception by Stacy Chukwumezie and then cut the lead to 10-6 on another field goal by Aguilar.
Then trailing 24-6 just 1:48 before halftime, Harrison Beemiller wrestled the ball away from Eastern Washington's Anthony Stell. Jr. after a catch along the sideline. Spinning away from Stell Jr. and the rest of the growing pile, Beemiller raced along the sideline and into the end zone for what momentarily appeared to be a touchdown.
However, an inadvertent whistle blew the play dead before Beemiller scored and the ball returned to the spot of the fumble. Unable to put together a drive on the offensive side, the Lumberjacks went into the break trailing by 18.
Eastern Washington then held NAU scoreless until the first play of the fourth quarter. Down 31-6, the Lumberjacks broke into the end zone after George Robinson sprinted through the middle of the Eagles' defense for a 38-yard touchdown run.
Jeff Widener had extended the drive with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 to wrap up the third quarter, with Hendrix Johnson setting up the touchdown after drawing a pass interference call to open the fourth quarter. However, the score would be NAU's final of the day after a pair of fourth-down conversions came up short.
"We've got to fix the things that are broke," Ball said. "We didn't play very well offensively or defensively. We've got to get those things fixed and move forward. We'll look at the tape and do what we need to do to beat Idaho. We've got to come out tomorrow and Tuesday, make ourselves better and correct the mistakes. We didn't handle the adversity very well today and that's something that concerned us."
Widener and Keondre Wudtee split snaps at quarterback, with the freshman taking over for the second half after seeing two drives in the first half. Widener threw for 132 yards on 16-of-24 passing and Wudetee was 6-of-14 passing for 91 yards.
Chukwumezie led the Lumberjacks in receiving with 88 yards on five catches, including his 34-yard gain as well as a 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Coleman Owen added 57 yards through the air and Johnson finished with 48 yards receiving.
Robinson's touchdown pushed him to the top of NAU's rushers, finishing with 45 yards on four carries followed by Draycen Hall's 45 yards on 12 carries. Cole Fisher also added 37 yards on the ground, as NAU handed the ball off to four running backs throughout the game.
The Lumberjacks will face the Idaho Vandals (1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Walkup Skydome, already hitting the halfway point of the six-game season.
Women's basketball
Idle for the final week of the Big Sky Conference's regular season due to their schedule bye, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-12, 10-10 Big Sky) rested, practiced and watched as the tournament seeding worked its way out.
Slotted at No. 7 after playing all 20 of their conference games this season -- one of just two programs to do so -- the Lumberjacks will face the No. 10 Weber State Wildcats (2-19, 2-16) in Monday's first round of the conference tourney at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Tipping off at 5 p.m., the Lumberjacks and Wildcats will be the second game on the court Monday after the No. 8 Portland State Vikings face the No. 9 Eastern Washington Eagles at 2 p.m.
All tournament games will be available on Pluto TV channel 1050 as well on 93.5 FM/AM 930 KAFF Country Legends and at nauathletics.com/listen.
Winners in three of their final four games of the regular season, the Lumberjacks will face the Wildcats for the third time in a little more than two weeks.
Weber State visited Flagstaff on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, with NAU earning a pair of wins, 82-70 and 85-68. The two wins are among the seven straight the Lumberjacks have won at home since mid-January, with Regan Schenck scoring a career-high 31 points in the second meeting between the schools. NAU has won six straight meetings with the Wildcats dating back to the 2018-19 season.
The first meeting between the two this season included 46 fouls and 45 turnovers combined between the teams. NAU's 3-point shooting, hitting 11-of-21 from outside, helped lead the way in the victory as Weber State hit just 3-of-9 from outside. In the second game, NAU outrebounded Weber State 47-39 while outshooting the Wildcats 44.6% to 39.7%. Though the Lumberjacks attempted just four free throws, they took 25 more shots from the field than the Wildcats.
NAU scored 41 points off Weber State's 40 turnovers in the two games combined, accounting for 24.6% of the team's scoring in the two games. A total of 37 points came in transition in the two games, as the Lumberjacks looked to push the pace on offense while also pressing the Wildcats throughout both games.
For the Lumberjacks, JJ Nakai averaged 15.0 points in the two games while hitting 6 of 12 from 3 in the two games, and Schenck averaged 24 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
Since the meeting between the teams, Weber State sophomore Daryn Hickok has broken out as the team's leading scorer and earned her first career conference player of the week honor. In the two games against NAU, Hickok scored 22 and 18 points, respectively.
A teammate of NAU's Khiarica Rasheed and Nina Radford at Grant High School in Portland, Ore., Hickok drew 15 fouls between the two games, hitting 14-of-19 from the free-throw line, as well as 13-of-23 from the field.
Improving from 9.6 points per game to 12.7 down the stretch, Hickok established herself as a crucial part of the Weber State offense. Kori Pentzer also improved her scoring average from 9.4 to 10.1 since playing NAU, while Jadyn Matthews averaged 10.5 points per game against NAU. While Weber State shot well from outside against NAU, hitting 8 of 19 to outpace its season average, the Wildcats also scored 80 points in the paint across the two games. Accounting for 58% of the team's scoring, the attack inside worked well for Emma Torbert, Dominique Williams and Matthews.
Torbert scored 12 points in the first game, with Williams following with 10 in the second. Matthews recorded a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds in the second game, following an eight-point, six-rebound performance to start the week. Ashley Thomas hit 3-of-4 from three-point range in the second game, recording her first double-digit scoring game of the season and setting a career-best for three-pointers made in a game.
Nakai leads the Lumberjacks with 14.8 points per game, ranking fourth in the Big Sky this season. Schenck's 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists pace the team, sitting 10th and first in the Big Sky respectively. Rasheed's 12.8 points ranks second for the Lumberjacks, with Schenck's 12.1 third. Two other Lumberjacks, Miki'ala Maio and Emily Rodabaugh, also average double-digits at 10.6 and 10.5 points per game. With Schenck's 30-of-60 season from three-point range, in addition to Nakai's 39.5 percent and Rodabaugh's 38.4 percent, NAU has hit 35.9 percent as a team from outside.