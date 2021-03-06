NAU Roundup: Barriere helps Eagles breeze by Lumberjacks Saturday, 45-13, in Cheney

While the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forced three turnovers in the first half, the No. 22 Eastern Washington Eagles offense managed to hold a lead going into the locker room and never trailed en route to a 45-13 victory Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington.

Big Sky Conference Preseason Offensive MVP Eric Barriere finished with three passing touchdowns and 413 yards through the air. While NAU kept the quarterback contained on the ground, with just nine yards on four carries, Barriere did come away with big plays through the air.

"We're young and we didn't have Brenndan Johnson in there today. We have a couple other guys that are hurt or out," Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said of the struggles in the secondary. "We knew that was going to be an issue moving forward coming into this season. We've just got to continue to get better, we've got good talent back there, we are just young."

NAU (1-1) evened the score at 3-3 late in the first quarter after a pair of Eastern Washington (1-1) turnovers, while the Eagles' third turnover led to some confusion and possibly a missed opportunity for the Lumberjacks.