Coconino baseball gets nice blessing from the Los Angeles Angels

As soon as Vander Valk and the team got out to the parking lot, he texted his wife and told her about the experience.

“It was just neat because I would say some things that I noticed about a hitter, and he was just like, ‘Yea, you are right.’ Or he would say something, say, ‘Watch for this,’ or, ‘Notice how these couple of guys are doing the same thing?’ And so for me it was just cool how he was analyzing each and every guy," Vander Valk said.

Vander Valk said what also stood out about the legendary skipper was that he seemingly knew the names of everyone involved with the Angels organization, from the coaches and players in the minors to the players and assistants he works with more closely.

Vander Valk said his players took notice to the team's effort in drills.

"For a lot of them, they said they were watching the infielders do some work and one of the things that Tony mentioned to them was just how they do everything at game speed," Vander Valk said, snapping his fingers quickly. "They talk about how all the reps are just crisp and at game speed, nothing is at slow feed or slow throw."

During a few practices before the meeting with the Angels, Coconino had been talking about picking up the pace at practices.