Spice of life: Sprinkle these herbs and spices on your holiday meals to add flavor and nutrients

There’s good reason why the holidays are epitomized in song as “the most wonderful time of the year.” When you experience some of the season’s main sources of merriment — food and love ones — you can’t help but feel wonderful. Both, research has found, trigger the release of dopamine, the feel-good chemistry.

Chefs have a saying: You can tell when there’s love in the food. Besides food being an important cultural means to show love, just the sight of your favorite foods can release a wave of dopamine. The right amount of dopamine makes you feel happy, motivated, alert and focused.

Beyond Kitchen

The classic seasonings used during the holidays not only impart special flavors, but they likely have a hand in prompting dopamine rushes. The ones featured in this article — parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme — were lifted from the medieval ballad “Scarborough Fair.” They’ve kept their place centuries since as main players in the culinary world (fresh is best).

During the years the Scarborough Fair took place, Middle Agers used these herbs to impart flavors to mask off-kilter tastes from putrefying food. The herbs’ antimicrobial action helped preserve the freshest food longer and allay tummy problems. And they all had, unbeknownst to the folks of the time, a hand in triggering the flow of dopamine. So naturally, along with the era’s culinary and medicinal uses, these herbs held sway over life in general: Parsley for protection, sage for longevity, rosemary for remembrance and thyme for courage. Each one, in the medieval mind, could conjure a happy life.

An Unlikely Hero

Admittedly, parsley makes a most unlikely herbal hero. Though used most often as an expendable garnish, parsley holds a place of honor in the best of kitchens. It sure did during ancient times. The Greeks used it as a garnish but thought it too sacred to eat, and Romans considered it hangover cure. Parsley is neither. But if you pay attention to the taste, you can understand how it adds just the right nuance as a mild but vibrant bitter, which means it gets the digestive juices flowing. And it does facilitate the release of dopamine.

Believe it or not, parsley comes with some impressive research. According to the National Institutes of Health, parsley’s phenolic compounds, flavonoids and coumarins give the green sprig antioxidant, hepatoprotective, brain protective, antidiabetic, analgesic, spasmolytic, immunosuppressant, antiplatelet, gastroprotective, cytoprotective, laxative, estrogenic, diuretic, hypotensive, antibacterial and antifungal properties.

The flavonoids alone, most particularly myricetin of which parsley contains the most in the plant world per 100 grams, can help prevent cancer. Parsley may yet live up to its folk reputation as a protector.

Your Brain On Rosemary and Sage

Of the four featured herbs, rosemary has the most assertive flavor. The Mediterranean mint, known for its classic pine-like taste, usually appears in the best of chefs’ gardens. It’s a natural to stuff in a fowl’s cavity (use more than what you think you’ll need, advises Chef François de Mélogue, early mentor of Arizona’s Iron Chef Beau MacMillan), and often appears in stuffing recipes. Chef Michael Long (of now-closed Posto) liked to throw a sprig in tomato sauces.

Along with rosemary’s signature taste comes a huge amount of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity from luteolin, carnosic acid, caffeic acid and rosmarinic acid. These help protect your cells from damage and your body from inflammation, big time. And then there’s that dopamine effect.

Over the centuries, European cultures associated rosemary with the memory. Research backs this up. The mere smell of rosemary can improve memory and cognitive performance. The enabler for these brain boosts is a major chemical component in rosemary that travels via the nose and lungs into the bloodstream and crosses the blood-brain barrier. The terpene, by the way, also wafts from eucalyptus, bay, wormwood and sage (another mint family member).

Sage’s strong suits match that of its cousin rosemary’s with its affinity for the brain and neurological issues. Its scientific name, Salvia officinalis, means “to heal” in Latin; and it’s been used for digestion, bronchial issues and the circulation (mints get things moving).

The fuzzy hairs on the sage leaves contain a treasure trove of powerful chemistry that mirrors rosemary’s. As you gently brown those downy sage leaves in butter before adding them to your stuffing or gnocchi, you’re not only helping your guests digest all that rich food but adding antioxidants that can enhance their head and brain health, improve their memory, delay their cognitive decline and, according to NIH research, increase dopamine levels.

Approachable and Reproachable

One of the most significant antimicrobials in the kitchen is another Mediterranean denizen, thyme. Thymus vulgaris has an interesting etymology. Thymus, in Greek, means “the soul,” vulgaris is Latin for “common.” The Greeks were said to burn sage in spiritual ceremonies, and the Romans tossed it on the floor to repel critters.

These days thyme makes for a wholly approachable culinary ingredient that marries well with more foods than the other featured herbs. Thyme adds an engaging flavor to a variety of foods from veggies (particularly root vegetables) to legumes to meats — even cranberry sauce.

Thyme’s main constituents, thymol and carvacrol, impart highly respectable antiseptic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions that can protect the liver, boost dopamine and assuage all kinds of microbials. This makes thyme a reproach to lowlife microbes that like to lurk in food; thyme’s antibacterial action can knock out Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli.

Like the other three herbs, thyme also acts as an antispasmotic. This can allay tummy tantrums and even help relax blood vessels — most important during the holiday’s heavy-duty digestion episodes when your heart can use all the help it can get. Bonus points: The carminative action of these herbs might even prevent having to loosen a button or two after that holiday meal. As for helping you conjure up a happy life, it’s probably best you keep them in the kitchen with the culinary fare when you use these herbs.