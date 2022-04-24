Tourism underpins Flagstaff economy

Supporting an estimated 8,000 jobs, tourism is the city’s number one economic driver enhancing the quality of life for local residents and creates a vibrant community.

As the pandemic ends, it will be more important than ever to understand the passions that drive the destination decision-making process.

“Understanding traveler types, such as foodies, adventure seekers and festival lovers balanced with responsible tourism messaging drives our destination marketing organization at Discover Flagstaff encouraging visitors to stay and play responsibly,” Trace Ward, director of Discover Flagstaff, said.

Flagstaff’s tourism was hit hardest by the pandemic and the industry continues to recover as people return to travel. The past two years have been difficult as the travel industry faced closures, work force struggles, uncertainty and anxiety. Now as the industry moves forward the future of travel is facilitating our recovery.

Although not fully recovered, the outlook is bright for Flagstaff tourism. Traditional accommodations (hotels/motels/Bed and Breakfast) in Flagstaff report on a handful of industry metrics such as occupancy, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR). 2020’s numbers were in the red with a year-end loss of 19.3 percent when compared to 2019 occupancy numbers. FY21 ADR numbers experienced a 3 percent increase over 2019, while RevPAR remained relatively flat when compared to 2019. Fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022) data indications reflect optimism and have been strong thus far with seven months of positive growth.

Ward said, “the demand to visit Flagstaff, partially due to the great outdoors, critic-approved restaurants, “A Leading Craft Beer City,” and many other reasons, remained steady as partners and stakeholders chartered new paths for success, often rolling up their sleeves and wearing multiple hats to keep the tourism economy strong in this amazing mountain town.”

Tourism revenue collected, specifically the Bed, Board and Beverage (BBB) tax of 2 percent directly and positively impacts quality of life with beautiful parks, public art, open space as well as arts and sciences education programming for students. In fiscal year 2021, BBB tax collection of $9 million increased to 8.4 percent over fiscal year 2020.

BBB TAX REVENUE:

· FY 2021 $9.0 MILLION

· FY 2020 $8.3 MILLION

· FY 2019 $8.8 MILLION

· FY 2018 $8.5 MILLION

Tourism matters and public safety is still front and center. Discover Flagstaff, will continue to amplify the City ‘s public health safety and fire awareness messaging to stay and play responsibly.

Discover Flagstaff upholds the mission to develop, promote and maintain Flagstaff as a year-round destination with professional visitor services that will benefit the community economically, environmentally and socially. Travel and sustainability can complement one another.

Did you know, Discover Flagstaff creates, assists and contributes to programs supporting the City of Flagstaff Climate Action & Adaptation Plan? And, Drury Inn and Suites Flagstaff, Brix Restaurant and Wine Bar and the Museum of Northern Arizona Easton Collection Center were recognized with the 2021 Tourism Sustainability Awards. Flagstaff was also honored in 2021 as the recipient of two Arizona Governor’s Tourism Awards:

· Best Tourism Partnership Award:

o PLEDGE FOR THE WILD PROGRAM

This award recognized the cooperative partnerships between Discover Flagstaff and multiple community partners to benefit the non-profit Flagstaff Trails Initiative and attract responsible visitors to Arizona. Text WILD4FLAG or 44321 to support Pledge for the Wild.

· Spirit of Service Crisis Response Award:

o CANYON DIABLO SPIRITS & DISTILLERY

Canyon Diablo pivoted their operations quickly to produce hand sanitizer for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in an effort to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 in one of the nation’s hardest hit areas.

About Discover Flagstaff

Discover Flagstaff is designated as an Accredited Organization with Distinction of the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program. Discover Flagstaff focuses on drive-market and direct flight origin cities including Denver, Dallas and Phoenix. Marketing campaigns include Pledge for the Wild, Stay and Play Responsibly, Astrotourism, High Altitude Training, Wellness, Music, Festivals, Wipe the Smile, City of Seven Wonders, and more. Learn more at discoverflagstaff.com and visit the Flagstaff Visitor Center (1 E. Route 66.)

Coming soon! National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), an annual tradition for the US Travel Industry, that recognizes the value travel holds for the economy, businesses and personal well-being. This year, the industry is setting NTTW eyes on the future with #thefutureoftravel to reconnect and rebuild. Celebrate with Discover Flagstaff, May 1-7, 2022, and embrace the NTTW creatively nuanced to capture eco-tourism.

Join the Discover Flagstaff team at Tourism Service Day with a community cleanup on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Please RSVP with Carrie Nelson at cnelson@flagstaffaz.gov.

