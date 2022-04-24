NAU finding innovative ways to expand access, opportunities for all students

Equitable access to higher education is central to NAU’s mission. A college degree can open countless doors for talented, hardworking students to build a better future for themselves and their communities, powering economic and social mobility. Students with a well-rounded education are better prepared to be a part of the workforce of the future and realize their personal and career aspirations. NAU, through its impactful and responsive academic programs, is an engine of opportunity, with high-quality programs aligned to statewide workforce needs and is committed to serving Arizona’s students and communities.

This begins with ensuring that all Arizonans can pursue a higher education and participate in high-impact practices such as research, internships and mentoring to help them excel. These opportunities begin in our K-12 schools, extend to our partners in Career and Technical Education and at Coconino Community College and the partnerships we develop to make these pathways seamless for students are vital. Addressing the needs of students from historically underserved communities, NAU is re-envisioning what is required to increase college attainment in Arizona for the benefit of individual social mobility and our communities’ quality of life and economic prosperity.

“At NAU, our mission is to be a leading university for access, success, and equitable postsecondary value,” President José Luis Cruz Rivera said. “I am excited to see the creative problem-solving and collaboration both on campus and throughout our communities to give all of our students the opportunities they need to be successful both in school and throughout their lives.”

New admissions program

In February, NAU announced a groundbreaking new admissions pilot program, which grants hard working students who graduate from an accredited Arizona high school with a GPA of 3.0 assured admission into NAU. An estimated 50,000 Arizona students who went to high schools that didn’t have all the required courses did not meet admission requirements, no matter how qualified or prepared they were, which disproportionately affects students from rural or low-income areas. Soon, this will no longer hold them back from a college degree.

NAU’s data shows that the best indicator for student success is high school GPA, which is not changing. The pilot program also reimagines student support services so all students will have a pathway to lifelong success through education at NAU. It’s part of a multi-year effort to make NAU more accessible, more affordable and more committed to empowering the success of Arizonans.

$81 million in high-impact public and private funding

The Arizona Board of Regents, through the Technology and Research Fund (TRIF), and the NAU Foundation collaboratively allocated almost $81 million to NAU to fund a three-year effort that focuses on increasing access and workforce development programs to meet the needs of Arizona’s booming economy and support impactful research and scholarship that contributes to knowledge and solutions that benefit the state and the world.

These funds will support NAU’s teacher-scholars in developing and expanding workforce development programs; contribute to projects that support the intersections between research and experiential learning opportunities; and invest in programs that broaden participation, improve completion rates, and strengthen post-college outcomes. It’s indicative of the statewide efforts to reach all Arizona students and ensure they are given these educational opportunities.

Hispanic Serving Institution status

Last year, NAU met the criteria to become a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), which makes available additional resources to help all students at the university succeed in college. This designation is about increasing access to education in Arizona and committing to serve the students we admit through to graduation. Expanded opportunities under this designation provide NAU an opportunity to increase experiential learning, enhance student services, provide additional financial and social support, expand mentoring programs tailored to diverse student populations and ensure that our expanded student population finds a home at NAU. NAU is taking steps to support underserved and underrepresented students and reaching out to K-12 teachers and students to help lay the groundwork for students to be successful in college.

In testimony to a congressional subcommittee, President Cruz Rivera put forward several recommendations to help HSIs, including increasing Pell grants, increasing data transparency among K-12 education, and bolstering infrastructure at HSIs—all areas of focus at NAU as the university expands its work in serving Hispanic students from throughout Arizona.

Honors Native American Summer Research Program

This summer, NAU is opening a five-week research program for Native American and Indigenous students, who will live on campus, work closely with faculty, peer mentors and each other and participate in research in their fields of study. The goal of this program, which is open to students of all majors, is to support students who may not have had a chance to do undergraduate research to engage in this high-impact activity that supports their development as students and scholars and makes them more competitive in the job market and when applying for graduate programs.

The program builds on NAU’s longstanding commitment to Native American and Indigenous communities and the impactful and engaged scholarship of NAU faculty that both addresses local and regional challenges and helps foster career growth among aspiring student researchers.

Arizona Teacher Residency

This pioneering program, introduced last year as a partnership between NAU and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, aims to help recruit, prepare, support and retain K-12 teachers in the midst of an unprecedented statewide teacher shortage. The residency program, which is funded with a $5 million grant from the Arizona Department of Education and run by the Arizona K-12 Center, includes a summer institute, a year of in-school apprenticeship, a living stipend and a funded master’s degree program at NAU for aspiring teachers, who then commit to stay in their partner districts for at least three years to give back to the next generation of Arizonans. It offers the resources needed to help keep this talent in Arizona schools.

The New NAU Workplace

NAU is embracing the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic about how to shape the innovative workplace of the future—flexibility, creativity, innovation and collaboration. And it doesn’t always mean being in the same physical office as your colleagues. Earlier this year, NAU announced a new approach to the workplace that makes the campus hybrid-first, allowing employees have flexible in-person and remote work schedules, as well as implementing a new True Blue Fridays program, which will allow most university offices to be closed or work at reduced capacity on Fridays in the summer.

