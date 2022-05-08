 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nurses Week: Thank you, Flagstaff nurses

  • 0

The Arizona Daily Sun, in partnership with Northern Arizona Healthcare, Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona and Coconino Community College, is proud to highlight the nurses in our community for all their hard work keeping northern Arizona safe and their patients as comfortable as possible throughout the past year and beyond. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to present medical professionals with constant on-the-job learning as we discovered almost daily more details about the new virus and how it impacts people. 

The Flagstaff community was asked to nominate local nurses for recognition in this publication. In this special edition, we recognize the nurses  that stand out in their community for their compassion, kindess and dedication to their work.

Congratulations to everyone, and be sure to thank a nurse in your life today.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)