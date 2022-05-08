Nurses Week: Sylvia Goldberg, Northern Arizona Healthcare

I chose nursing as a result of the CNA program offered through Coconino High School at the time. I really liked it. It both resonated with me and motivated me to further my schooling.

I love working with patients in a very hands-on manner. I am committed to serving the residents and visitors of Flagstaff and Northern Arizona as this is my home. The pandemic has had many challenges and I continue to look for new ways to be engaged and make a difference. I am also very thankful and bonded with my coworkers.