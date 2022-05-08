Nurses Week: Rachael Brady, Northern Arizona Healthcare

To this day, I think I have to credit my pediatric nurse practitioner for making me want to be a nurse when I was a kid. I just thought she was awesome and so nice and gave out the best stickers. As an adult, I’ve liked the idea that I can marry compassion and intellect constantly as a nurse because I think it’s a great blend of both. I like knowing that I serve the public with my job, and I like that it’s a stable line of work with enough days off to enjoy the community myself.