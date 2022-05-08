Nurses Week: Rachael Brady, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Why did you go into nursing?
To this day, I think I have to credit my pediatric nurse practitioner for making me want to be a nurse when I was a kid. I just thought she was awesome and so nice and gave out the best stickers. As an adult, I’ve liked the idea that I can marry compassion and intellect constantly as a nurse because I think it’s a great blend of both. I like knowing that I serve the public with my job, and I like that it’s a stable line of work with enough days off to enjoy the community myself.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
It’s exciting to get to help a critical patient improve and I enjoy the constant learning process of that. The one part of my job that is always uplifting, though, is my coworkers. My fellow nurses are the most empathetic, energetic, and intuitive group of people. They inspire me to try to be a good nurse, and I am so thankful to learn from them every day.