Nurses Week: Nely Esparza Gutierrez, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Nely Esparza Gutierrez.jpg

Why did you go into nursing?

There were many reasons that I selected nursing. One of the primary ones was that growing up I remember having to translate for my family at a very young age. I wanted to be able to provide that comfort and be a voice for those that felt didn’t have one and ease them by having someone care for them that spoke the same language.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The thing I enjoy the most about my job is being able to care for the Flagstaff community and knowing that I am making a difference in their life regardless of how small that may be.

