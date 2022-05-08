 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nurses Week: Kelsey Quinn, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Kelsey Quinn.jfif

Why did you go into nursing?

I have always been drawn to different healing modalities and the human body/health as a whole. Nursing was the perfect blend of studying and treating the body, while also being the ultimate immersion into the human experience. To me, it is deeply rewarding to dive head and heart first into the trials and tribulations that we will all inevitably face in our lifetimes, as none of us are immune from injury or illness. I went into nursing hoping – and continue to hope – that those efforts to heal with medicine and kindness can shine some light during darker times.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

First and foremost, seeing patients smile (when feasible)! Second, my amazing co-workers. It always blows me away what a resilient, hard-working crew we have here; I work alongside some truly remarkable people.

