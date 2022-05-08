Nurses Week: Kelsey Quinn, Northern Arizona Healthcare

I have always been drawn to different healing modalities and the human body/health as a whole. Nursing was the perfect blend of studying and treating the body, while also being the ultimate immersion into the human experience. To me, it is deeply rewarding to dive head and heart first into the trials and tribulations that we will all inevitably face in our lifetimes, as none of us are immune from injury or illness. I went into nursing hoping – and continue to hope – that those efforts to heal with medicine and kindness can shine some light during darker times.