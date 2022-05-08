Nurses Week: Jane Campbell, Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona

Why did you go into nursing?
I became a nurse to have a challenging career with the opportunity to be a positive impact on people's lives. While in high school, I met many nurses while my grandfather was living with us. Witnessing how much the nurses helped my family and my grandfather, inspired me to choose a career in nursing with the hope of having a positive impact on someone's life.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
It's constantly evolving and changing. Every day is different and it's impossible to not learn something new whenever I'm working.