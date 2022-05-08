Nurses Week: Dylan Moore, Northern Arizona Healthcare

I would love to regale you with an amazing tale regarding my nursing origin story, but it simply does not exist. Having grown up with multiple family members in the healthcare field, nursing stood out to me as offering a fantastic work/life balance, with amazing scheduling opportunities and seemingly unlimited career direction. Fortunately, nursing has ended up proving to be a profession that I have thoroughly enjoyed!

Hands down, the amazing people that I get to work with! Managing an ICU throughout a pandemic has certainly proven to be one of the most difficult things that I have ever undertaken. There have been many struggles and triumphs over the last TWO years through the pandemic, but it is my team that has motivated and allowed me to persevere. Being in a position that allows me to build, grow and support a team that I not only love to work alongside but that I would trust with my life, is what I show up for every day.